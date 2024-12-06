Tom Nelson
Paper: More fraudulent history of cancer risk assessment
Edward J. Calabrese, Paul B. Selby
Jul 11
Tom Nelson
April 2025
Over 30 items here: Evidence that the climate scam is collapsing
The climate scam is imploding right now.
Apr 10
Tom Nelson
130
Ray Sanders: Fabricated temperature data | Tom Nelson Pod #292
Made-up data and nearby engine exhaust and thermometers in walled gardens, oh my!
Apr 9
Tom Nelson
1:12:16
January 2025
Martin Durkin's impressive body of work!
Watch seven of his informative, entertaining films for free using these links
Jan 26
Tom Nelson
23
Professional improbity: How Hermann J. Muller’s ethics affected his science
Edward J. Calabrese et al
Jan 15
Tom Nelson
1
The unraveling of a Nobel Prize: How Hermann Muller was awarded the Nobel Prize: A front for eugenics
Jan 6, 2025 paper from Edward J. Calabrese & Dima Yazji Shamoun
Jan 7
Tom Nelson
1
December 2024
New: Gorilla Science!
Gorilla Science is the creation of Martin Durkin and Tom Nelson.
Dec 6, 2024
Tom Nelson
46
November 2024
Origin of Oil and Gas
4-page PDF, Suresh Bansal, Oct 2024
Nov 1, 2024
Tom Nelson
1
October 2024
Nazarin Veronica: Most of the world is "sleepwalking into a social credit system"
Tom Nelson Pod #250
Oct 4, 2024
Tom Nelson
22
59:39
For posterity: That completely crazy "C40 Cities" document
Bad-weather-preventing target for 2030: Zero meat, zero dairy, no more than three new clothing items/person/year!
Oct 1, 2024
Tom Nelson
1
September 2024
Climate debate: Reasons for optimism
The fact that so many people, including doctors such as Robert Malone, are now pushing back against the climate scam is a *very* positive development.
Sep 14, 2024
Tom Nelson
62
Climate Realism: Understanding the Science Behind Climate Change Headlines
46-page PDF, Anthony Watts, August 2024
Sep 1, 2024
Tom Nelson
1
