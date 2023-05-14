Tom Nelson

Caroline Webb
May 19, 2023

This is really helpful to see the topics covered in outline all in one place. And it's impressive to see the summaries of the presentations, step by step. Again, really helpful. Thank you for organizing it!

DANIEL SMEAL
May 5

Hi Tom. I've watched a number of your podcasts and have read several books pertaining to climate change including those by Lomborg, Goreham, Shellenberger, Epstein, etc. but have seen hardly anything related to the potent greenhouse gases of sulfur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride that are used in the manufacture and use of renewable energy sources such as solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, etc. It seems to me, climate alarmists are ignoring emissions of these gases in their concern that greenhouse gases cause global warming. Based on the references I've seen in a literature search (Google Scholar), these emissions are increasing at an exponential rate with the increased manufacture of these sources (especially in China and SE Asia). Do you plan to maybe interview an expert on this issue in the future? Thank you - I've been learning a lot from your podcasts.

