Note: You can use Ctrl-F (or Command+F on a Mac) to search this page for a given guest name, topic, etc.

Here’s the full Tom Nelson Podcast playlist (300+ episodes).

=======

Summary #318, 7/12/25: Tom and Tony Heller discuss the current state of the climate debate, with Tony emphasizing the decline in climate hysteria in the U.S. due to funding cuts under President Trump, while noting that the issue persists in countries like Canada, Australia, and Europe. Tony highlights the role of misinformation and faulty science in propagating climate fear, asserting that empirical historical data debunks many of the alarmist claims. Finally, they touch on related topics such as the impact of AI, the importance of learning and leveraging AI technologies, and Tony’s personal interests and activities.

Tony Heller Transcript 070225 66.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #317, 7/9/25: Tom interviews Simon Turnill, discussing Simon's journey from blogging about climate change to creating a successful YouTube channel focused on electric vehicles (EVs). Simon highlights the various challenges and downsides of EVs, such as their high cost, rapid depreciation, and complex maintenance issues, while also touching on the broader implications for grid infrastructure and safety concerns. Despite these drawbacks, Simon acknowledges a niche for EVs in small-scale, short-distance urban use but remains skeptical about current policies pushing for widespread adoption.

Simon Turnill Transcript 063025 66KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #316, 7/5/25: Tom interviews Ken Peterson, a filmmaker who discusses his documentary “What Does It Cost? The Consequences of the Net Zero Energy Agenda” sponsored by the Discovery Institute about the costs and impacts of clean energy mandates in Oregon and Washington. Ken explains the significant financial demands of transitioning to 100% renewables and argues that these efforts provide minimal impact on global temperatures. Despite legislative push in blue states, Ken voices concerns over the practicality and rising costs of these mandates, urging viewers to consider the real implications.

Ken Peterson Transcript 062625 47.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides For Tom Nelson Podcast On What Does It Cost? 98.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #315, 7/1/25: Tom interviews Kesten Green, who discusses his research on climate forecasting, challenging the predictive validity of the IPCC's climate models. Green explains that traditional models using human-caused CO2 as a primary factor are unreliable, and independent solar variables provide more accurate predictions. He emphasizes the issues with government-funded research and the potential for future studies to debunk current climate science narratives.

Kesten Green transcript 062325 83.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Validity Of Temperature Models 5.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #314, 6/26/25: Tom interviews Kathryn Porter about grid resilience, highlighting the causes and impacts of recent blackouts in Iberia and potential issues within Britain's power infrastructure. Kathryn emphasizes the aging and overburdened state of conventional grid equipment, the challenges and risks associated with renewable energy integration, and the overlooked need for nuclear energy. She also discusses regulatory failures, insufficiencies in forecasting and balancing tools, and the complexities of transferring to more electric-dependent systems like AI data centers and electric vehicles.

Kathryn Porter Transcript 061825 74.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #313, 6/22/25: Tom hosts a discussion with Ronan Connolly and Gerry Quinn about their new paper on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved contributions from 37 co-authors. The conversation delves into the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions, potential issues with the vaccines, and the need for scientific scrutiny and informed consent in public health decisions. They stress the importance of allowing patient-doctor consultations, highlighting concerns over censorship, and advocating for a more nuanced approach to pandemic management.

Ronan Connolly and Gerry Quinn Transcript 061725 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #312, 6/17/25: Tom hosts Christopher Monckton on his podcast to discuss Monckton's critique of climate science, specifically focusing on the claim that climate scientists have overlooked the role of the sun in feedback processes. Monckton argues that the omission of the sun's input leads to exaggerated predictions of global warming, and describes the professional persecution faced by his co-authors for supporting these claims. He hopes his findings will eventually correct mainstream climate science and influence global energy policies away from costly net-zero initiatives.

Monckton Transcript 061625 91.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #311, 6/12/25: Denis Bednyagin presents a detailed critique of current climate and energy policies, arguing that many initiatives, like carbon credits and renewable energy projects, are driven by flawed assumptions and financial interests rather than genuine environmental concerns. He shares his extensive background in energy systems and economics to question the effectiveness and honesty of mainstream climate mitigation strategies, emphasizing the need for more accurate and transparent scientific assessments. Denis also proposes organizing an unconference to foster open dialogue and collaboration among scientists, engineers, and financial experts to address these critical issues.

Denis Bednyagin Transcript 060425 85.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Denis Bednyagin slides 04jun2025 9.58MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #310, 6/8/25: Tom interviews Jonathan Cohler, who argues that the concept of "global temperature" is scientifically invalid and arbitrary, as it has no meaningful basis in thermodynamics or physics. Cohler references a mathematical proof by Christopher Essex, demonstrating that averaging local temperatures to create a global metric leads to misleading and unscientific interpretations. He stresses the need for focusing on actual measurable quantities such as energy flows and local climate data, advocating for a reassessment of current climate science methodologies and policies predicated on the erroneous global temperature concept.

Cohler Transcript 060525 93.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cohler and Claude 4 conversation 152KB ∙ PDF file Download We're talking about the core metric being as physically meaningless as trying to calculate the average telephone number of a city Download

The Greatest Scientific Deception In History 138KB ∙ PDF file Download This is the story of how a fake number became gospel, the forces that kept it alive, and the earth-shaking fallout we now face Download

Summary #309, 6/3/25: The discussion between Tom and Joe Duarte centers around Joe's criticism of the widely cited statistic that 97% of scientists agree on human-caused global warming. Joe argues that the study supporting this claim was fundamentally flawed and fraudulent, relying on a methodologically unsound review of abstracts by biased, non-expert individuals. He emphasizes the widespread dissemination and acceptance of this flawed study as evidence of institutional failure in academia and the media.

Duarte Podcast slides 060225 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Duarte Transcript 060225 61.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #308, 5/31/25: Former pilot Ralph Ellis discusses the impracticality and failure of a government-funded project to create a hybrid aircraft, explaining how the additional weight and cooling requirements made it nonviable. He emphasizes that current commercial airlines do not engage in chem trailing, contrary to popular conspiracy theories, and provides detailed explanations of the science behind contrails and cloud formation. Additionally, he critiques the inefficiency and wastefulness of various green technologies and government spending, suggesting alternative approaches like regenerative fuels.

Ellis Transcript 052125 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #307, 5/28/25: Meteorologist Joe Bastardi discusses geothermal input in climate change, attributing ocean warming to geothermal sources rather than CO2, and emphasizes the importance of comprehensive data collection in understanding these phenomena. He criticizes the current climate models and explains complex meteorological concepts, including the impact of water vapor and El Niño events, in a detailed and passionate manner. Bastardi stresses the need for increased funding for weather research and adaptation strategies, highlighting the implications of natural weather patterns on global and national scales.

Bastardi transcript 052025 81.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bastardi May 2025 slides 25.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #306, 5/25/25: Matt Landman, an activist focused on geoengineering awareness, discusses the evolution of the term "chemtrails" from a conspiracy theory to a recognized environmental issue over the past decade. He highlights various instances of weather manipulation, such as cloud seeding and aerosol spraying, and the influence of powerful entities like Bill Gates in advancing geoengineering agendas. Landman is working on his next documentary, "FrankenSkies 2: Climate Chains," which aims to expose the ongoing and future implications of these practices.

Matt Landman Transcript 051925 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Matt Landman 2025 Frankenskies: Climate Chains slides 21.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #305, 5/22/25: Tom interviews Darwin Throne about his book, which argues that burning fossil fuels does not cause climate change, challenging the widely accepted CO2 model and promoting an alternative model based on atmospheric pressure and solar radiation. Throne critiques the IPCC models, emphasizes data falsification, and highlights how magnetic fields may influence climate through albedo changes. The conversation concludes with Throne urging caution about mainstream climate change claims and advocating for a deeper understanding of solar and atmospheric interactions.

Darwin Throne Transcript 051325 55KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Darwin Throne slides, May 2025 1.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #304, 5/19/25: Lynne Balzer discusses the financial incentives and extensive spending behind climate change initiatives, highlighting how numerous climate scientists benefit from grants and how historical data and events, like acid rain and Enron’s scandal, reflect on these practices. She argues that the climate change agenda has been driven by financial gain rather than environmental concern, implicating key figures like Al Gore and powerful institutions in a global economic scheme. Balzer suggests that this has led to increased costs and taxes for regular citizens while urging people to investigate and take action against these alleged deceptions.

Lynne Balzer Transcript 051425 68KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #303, 5/16/25: Tom interviews Rachel Mathews about her activism, Council Watch experiences, and the challenges she faced during the COVID-19 lockdowns in Spain and Italy. Rachel shares insights on how she adapted and persevered through public speaking, local government interactions, and pursuing a more self-sufficient lifestyle, including foraging and building a comprehensive natural medicine cabinet. The discussion also touches on Rachel's writing process for her book trilogy, which chronicles her journey from a normie to an outspoken activist.

Rachel Mathews Transcript 041625 70KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #302, 5/14/25: This presentation by Cliff Bryanton delves into the complexities and challenges of integrating alternative energy sources like wind and solar into the current energy grid, emphasizing the issues of reliability, capacity factor, and the need for balancing generation. Bryanton provides detailed insights into how electricity is managed and priced in Alberta, illustrating the pragmatic difficulties and economic impacts associated with transitioning to renewable energy. He concludes with skepticism towards net zero goals, highlighting the substantial costs, necessary subsidies, and the critical role of spinning inertia in maintaining grid stability.

Cliff Bryanton Transcript 050625 56.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #301, 5/11/25: In this discussion, Meredith Angwin explains the complexities and challenges of power grid reliability, drawing examples from Texas and Spain's grid failures. She emphasizes the importance of balancing renewable energy sources with reliable backup systems and highlights the potential pitfalls of over-relying on renewables without adequate storage or backup power. Angwin also discusses broader issues such as grid governance, the importance of community dependability on a stable grid, and the unrealistic expectations of a fully automated smart grid.

Angwin Transcript 050825 62.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #300, 5/8/25: Tom welcomes guest Dave Collum, who discusses his well-informed view on the climate scam, drawing from a lecture he gave to his class. Collum critiques the mainstream climate change narrative, arguing that it is driven by misinformation, political agendas, and selective data presentation. He emphasizes the importance of skepticism, suggesting that the public should question the credibility of experts and mainstream media on environmental issues.

Collum Transcript 050525 114KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #299, 5/5/25: Steve Andrews presents an alternative interpretation of the Keeling Curve and other climate change data, suggesting that the oceans have a much larger role in controlling atmospheric carbon dioxide levels than currently accepted. He argues that the historical data and recent measurements show significant variability in CO2 concentrations driven by oceanic absorption and release cycles, rather than solely by human emissions. Despite acknowledging human contributions to CO2 levels, Andrews contends that the oceans' impact has been understated and predicts potential changes in carbon dioxide trends due to future shifts in sea surface temperatures.

Steve Andrews Transcript 043025 69.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: A Very Different Interpretation of The Keeling Curve 2.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Steve's related article:A Very Different Interpretation Of The Keeling Curve 1.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #298, 5/1/25: In this debate, Peter Hadfield (Potholer) and Tom discuss various aspects of climate science, focusing primarily on the urban heat island (UHI) effect, the role of CO2 in climate change, and cosmic ray theories related to cloud formation. They clash over the accuracy and representation of scientific data in Tom's movie, with significant disagreements on the interpretation of graphs and the impact of UHI on temperature trends. Throughout the debate, Tom defends the movie's portrayal of climate issues, while Peter continually challenges the credibility and motivations behind the presented data.

Hadfield Nelson Debate 050125 123KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #297, 4/29/225: James Kamis explains the mysterious drone lights in New Jersey, attributing them to geological forces rather than aerial or atmospheric phenomena. He argues that continental drift and rock stress, especially in areas with quartz, create electrical pulses that manifest as lights in the sky. He discusses historical sightings, the role of methane, and radar detection of these lights. Kamis debunks some common misconceptions, providing evidence through geological mapping, historical accounts, and recent observations. He urges more investigation into this theory and parallels it with how geological factors influence climate events.

Kamis Transcript 042825 54.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #296, 4/25/25: In this interview, Tom speaks with James Corbett, who provides an in-depth analysis of current global events, climate change skepticism, and the historical and ongoing influence of powerful organizations like the World Economic Forum, Bilderberg Group, and big oil monopolies. Corbett discusses the psychological manipulation and central bank-driven economic control efforts by elites, while also reflecting on his own experiences of censorship and advocacy for decentralized information sources and cryptocurrency. The conversation concludes with Corbett promoting his extensive archive of work and his recently published book, "Reportage: Essays on the New World Order."

Corbett Transcript 042325 73.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #295, 4/22/25: Tom interviews David Siegel, who presents a series of research findings and exercises to illustrate how statistical literacy and political biases influence our understanding of data, particularly in politically charged topics like gun control and climate change. Siegel then outlines a detailed proposal for a scientifically rigorous debate on climate change, involving experts, neutral moderators, and a fair presentation of evidence from both sides to reach a consensus. The conversation concludes with Tom and David discussing the challenges of funding and facilitating such a debate, noting the influence of politically and financially motivated interests on scientific discourse.

Siegel Transcript 042125 62.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #294, 4/16/25: Francis Menton discusses the historical and ongoing legal and regulatory battles surrounding the EPA's endangerment finding, which determined that carbon dioxide is a danger to human health and welfare, leading to extensive climate regulations. He critiques the viability of wind and solar energy given their intermittency and the impracticality of large-scale battery storage, emphasizing how fossil fuels remain essential for reliable electricity. Additionally, Menton highlights the current political shifts under the Trump administration, which aims to rescind these climate regulations and reduce reliance on government subsidies for renewable energy projects.

Francis Menton Transcript 041425 63.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #293, 4/13/25: Tom interviews his brother Bruce “Buck” Nelson, highlighting Bruce's extensive experience as an Alaska smoke jumper and his numerous outdoor adventures, including fire-fighting stories and wildlife encounters. Buck shares gripping accounts from his decades-long career, detailing the challenges and thrills of battling wildfires in remote locations, as well as his various long-distance expeditions, such as the Appalachian Trail and the Brooks Range Traverse, where he often relied on survival skills and minimal gear. The conversation touches on topics like safety, survival techniques, and the evolution of outdoor documentation, with Buck reflecting on his books, videos, and the changing landscape of technology in adventure planning and communication.

Bruce Nelson Transcript 040925 80.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #292, 4/9/25: Tom interviews Ray Sanders about the Surface Stations Project, where Ray reviews weather stations' accuracy across the UK, revealing significant flaws in the current network. Ray discusses the misclassification of weather stations, issues like urban heat islands, and the manipulation of historical temperature data by organizations like the UK Met Office. He advocates for using only pristine stations to ensure reliable climate records and exposes potential deliberate data distortions to fit narratives.

Ray Sanders Transcript 040225 84.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #291, 4/4/25: Christopher Monckton challenges the mainstream climate emergency narrative, positing that a major error in climate science, originating from a misunderstanding of feedback amplification in control theory, has led to grossly exaggerated predictions of global warming. By incorporating the sun's emission temperature into the feedback calculations, the speaker argues that the predicted climate sensitivity should be significantly lower, suggesting that the climate emergency is overstated. The discussion includes detailed mathematical proofs, critiques of existing climate models, and the economic implications of policies aimed at achieving net-zero emissions, ultimately concluding that such efforts are both unnecessary and excessively costly.

Monckton Transcript 033125 82.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #290, 3/31/25: In this episode, Tom interviews David Turver, who critiques the effectiveness and economic impact of the UK's Net Zero policies. Turver argues that these measures are expensive, fail to achieve their intended environmental benefits, and are leading to economic and social costs, such as increased electricity prices and job losses. He advocates for a shift towards nuclear and gas energy coupled with adaptation strategies rather than strict mitigation policies like Net Zero.

Turver Transcript 032625 51.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Turver slides March 2025 1.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #289, 3/28/25: Tom and Ralph Ellis discuss the impracticalities and high costs of achieving net zero carbon emissions, highlighting inefficiencies in solar and wind energy, and inadequacies in current energy storage solutions. They critique the unrealistic assumptions and misleading information from governmental and scientific reports, and mention political resistance to net zero policies. Ralph emphasizes that despite promises, net zero initiatives are leading to higher energy costs and underscores the need for more practical energy strategies.

Ellis Transcript 032425 73KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #288, 3/24/25: Willie Soon and Jonathan Cohler introduced their groundbreaking study on global warming, highlighting the capabilities of Grok, an AI tool, in swiftly synthesizing vast amounts of scientific data to produce a pioneering AI-led peer-reviewed climate science paper. They discussed the advantages Grok provided in maintaining objectivity and minimizing traditional data biases, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize peer-reviewed science across various fields. The dialogue underscored critical insights like the rapid turnover of CO2 in the atmosphere, the overstated warming models, and the need for truthful AI exploration to impact global scientific narratives meaningfully.

Soon Cohler Transcript 032425 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cohler slides Mar 24 2025 2.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #287, 3/21/25: Tom interviews Fritz Buningh about his independent audit challenging the Climate Change Institute's temperature data, revealing discrepancies and potential biases. Fritz explains his methodology using ground-based temperature stations and critiques the reliance on satellite models for climate data. They discuss Fritz's findings, emphasizing that contrary to popular claims, recent temperature trends show stability or even cooling in some regions.

Frits Buningh Transcript 032025 59.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Buningh Slides March 20 2025 7.99MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #286, 3/14/25: Tom and Lynn Balzer discuss the unsustainability and economic drawbacks of biofuels, arguing they are more harmful to the environment and less efficient than conventional fuels. Lynn highlights the adverse effects of policies promoting ethanol and biodiesel, such as increased food prices and habitat destruction, and criticizes the misguided efforts of global governments in pushing these alternatives. They express concern about the motives behind these policies and suggest concrete actions individuals can take, including seeking out pure gasoline stations and advocating for policy changes.

Balzer Transcript 031225 55.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Why Biofuels Are Not Sustainable 7.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #285, 3/11/25: Tom interviews Daryl Ritchison, discussing his role as Director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network and state climatologist. They delve into issues surrounding the accuracy and integrity of climate data at the Fargo airport, revealing how maintenance issues led to significant temperature reading discrepancies. Daryl emphasizes the broader implications of using faulty airport readings for climate records and his efforts to rectify such data inaccuracies.

Daryl Ritchison Transcript 031025 68.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ritchison slides 21.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #284, 3/7/25: Tom interviews David Dilley, a climatologist with extensive experience who discusses numerous factors contributing to climate change, arguing that natural cycles and cosmic events, rather than human activities, are the primary drivers. Dilley highlights historical climate patterns, solar cycles, ocean temperatures, and natural phenomena that he believes will lead to a period of global cooling starting around 2030. He concludes by emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in climate research funding to focus more on natural causes rather than on human-induced factors.

David Dilley Transcript 030525 54.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #283, 3/4/25: Tom interviews T.H. Platt, author of "The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain," who discusses her diverse background in government affairs, environmental debates, and fiction writing. Platt explores themes of globalization and environmental impacts on rural communities, emphasizing the flaws and agendas within scientific and policy frameworks. She also highlights her efforts in publishing and marketing the book, discussing potential adaptations and the challenges faced in the literary and film industries.

T.H. Platt transcript 71.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #282, 3/1/25: Efrat Fenigson discusses geoengineering, the climate agenda, and their ties to the new world and monetary orders, questioning governmental transparency and the societal impact of these initiatives. She shares her insights on the controlled dissemination of information and the use of climate concerns to justify financial and social regulations. The conversation also highlights her personal journey, professional preparation, and perspectives on global power structures and personal sovereignty.

Efrat Fenigson Transcript 021125 99.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #281, 2/25/25: Tom interviews Lois Perry, who discusses her recent appointment as the executive director for Heartland UK, her role in opposing the net zero policies, and the broader political climate in the UK regarding environmental and economic issues. Lois shares insights on the challenges faced by farmers due to new inheritance tax laws, her personal struggles with health, and her varied career background, including her time working in PR and for the BBC. The conversation highlights her determination to challenge the current political landscape and advocate for more common-sense policies in the UK and Europe.

Lois Perry Transcript 021225 74.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #280, 2/21/25: Richard Jeffs, a former TV producer and director of photography, transitioned to a tech entrepreneur focused on the future of work, and later became an investigative filmmaker, producing documentaries on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) "Great Reset" and "Stakeholder Capitalism." In this interview, he elaborates on his findings, suggesting that the WEF's agenda involves transitioning global systems to a more authoritative political structure under the guise of inclusivity and sustainability, driven by powerful elites like Bill Gates. Jeffs calls for increased awareness and resistance against this shift, advocating for greater transparency and accountability from politicians and media.

Richard Jeffs Transcript 021025 75.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #279, 2/17/25: Tom interviews ecologist Jim Steele, who shares his skepticism about climate change, citing examples of misinformation and manipulation in public discourse, such as the misuse of scientific terms to mislead people. Steele discusses natural climate variability, the importance of understanding ecological and meteorological nuances, and criticizes the oversimplification and alarmism in climate change narratives. The conversation also touches on the challenges of accurately modeling climate due to its complexity and the impacts of urban heat islands and natural oscillations.

Jim Steele Transcript 020525 85.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Jim Steele presentation 020525 14.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #278, 2/12/25: Tom interviews Valentina Zharkova, discussing the implications of the grand solar minimum and its effects on Earth's climate, including significant cooling periods and reduced solar activity. Valentina highlights research showing that solar and magnetic cycles influence temperature and volcanic activity, predicting colder conditions and challenges in agriculture by mid-century. They also discuss the broader implications for energy and food production, emphasizing the necessity of preparation for these changes.

Valentina Zharkova Transcript 020425 70KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Zharkova Presentation 04feb25 11.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #277, 2/7/25: Tom interviews Ned Nikolov, who challenges mainstream climate science by arguing that the greenhouse effect and radiative forcing as defined in literature are physically meaningless. He presents detailed thermodynamic principles and equations suggesting that atmospheric pressure-induced adiabatic cooling, not greenhouse gases, drives Earth's energy imbalance. Nikolov calls for a fundamental revision of climate science, emphasizing that economic leverage, such as changes in funding, is essential to shift scientific focus and correct misconceptions.

Ned Nikolov Transcript 012925 89.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nikolov Presentation Jan29 2025 3.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #276, 2/3/25: In this discussion, Bernadette Spofforth (Bernie) and Tom cover the suppression of free speech in the UK, where individuals face severe penalties for voicing dissenting opinions, particularly regarding political and social issues. They also delve into the economic and infrastructural flaws associated with the government's net zero policies, highlighting the inefficiencies and burdens placed on taxpayers and small businesses. Additionally, they critique the overarching influence of large corporations and global organizations on UK policy, driven largely by incompetence and ideological capture within the government.

Bernadette Spofforth Transcript 012825 67.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #275, 1/28/25: Tom interviews Stephen Andrews about climate change, focusing on Stephen's evidence and analysis challenging the accepted narrative. Stephen presents data suggesting that cosmic rays and solar cycles significantly impact global temperatures, citing reputable sources and statistical analyses. Stephen ties together cosmic ray (Svensmark/Shaviv) hypothesis with Vinos’ winter gatekeeper hypothesis.

Stephen Andrews Transcript 012725 57.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stephen Andrews slides Jan 2025 3.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Links for the Stephen Andrews 2025 presentation 41.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #274, 1/22/25: Tom interviews Dave O'Toole, a trade unionist and critic of the environmental movement, discussing the flaws in modern environmentalist policies and how they negatively impact working-class jobs. O'Toole elaborates on his skepticism toward climate alarmism and the cult-like tactics of groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil. They also touch upon the broader political and social implications of these movements, emphasizing the need for free speech and realistic environmental policies.

Dave O'toole Transcript 012025 74.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #273, 1/17/25: In this conversation, Tom and Peter Ridd discuss a wide range of topics including the significant cultural and political changes they refer to as the "vibe shift," the intricacies and uncertainties of climate science, and the need for improved scientific credibility and methodology. Peter expresses optimism about the current direction of societal changes and the potential for more rigorous and open scientific inquiry. They also touch on specific incidents and broader issues, such as the role of social media, the influence of elites, and historical climatic events, emphasizing the need for transparency and questioning established narratives.

Ridd Transcript 011325 76.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #272, 1/12/25: Tom interviews Chris Morrison about his work with the Daily Sceptic, highlighting the publication's role in challenging mainstream narratives on COVID-19, climate change, and net zero policies. Chris elaborates on their investigative efforts exposing flawed data and "junk science" used by institutions like the UK Met Office to justify climate agendas, while also discussing the broader collapse of net zero commitments worldwide. The conversation also touches on the political implications of these issues and the resistance they face from fact-checkers and mainstream media.

Morrison Transcript 010825 84.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #271, 1/8/25: Tom interviews Roy Clark, a retired engineer and climate researcher, who criticizes historical and modern climate models, particularly those developed by Manabe and the IPCC, for their inaccuracies and fraudulent data manipulation. Clark explains how climate models have been flawed since the 1960s and attributes recent climate changes to natural ocean oscillations rather than CO2 emissions. He calls for a reevaluation of current climate policies and funding, arguing that these are driven by politics rather than valid scientific research.

Roy Clark Transcript 010625 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Roy Clark slides Jan 2025 3.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #270, 1/4/25: In this discussion, Tom interviews Professor Ian Plimer about his book "Climate Change: The Facts 2025," where they delve into various topics, including geological history, climate cycles, and the complexity of climate science. Plimer emphasizes that climate change is influenced by numerous factors beyond human activity, such as volcanic activity, ocean currents, and solar cycles. Both participants highlight the political and scientific challenges in addressing climate change, advocating for a broader understanding and skepticism of alarmist narratives.

Plimer Transcript 010125 69.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download



Summary #269, 1/1/25: Tom interviews Lynne Balzer, who has written a book titled "Exposing the Great Climate Change Lie." Lynne elaborates on her background in teaching science and shares her skepticism about climate change, citing various data points and questioning the validity of scientific consensus. Tom appreciates Lynne's clear communication style and discusses several quotes from notable figures that challenge mainstream climate change narratives.

Balzer Transcript 123024 55.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #268, 12/20/24: Ned Nikolov says that atmospheric pressure, rather than greenhouse gas concentrations, drives Earth's climate dynamics on geologic time scales. The conversation disagrees with popular climate concepts by presenting data analyses and comparisons across planetary bodies, placing particular importance on pressure-induced adiabatic heating and cloud albedo variations influenced by cosmic forces. Ned encounters skepticism from established climate skeptics, highlighting the resistance to challenging conventional greenhouse gas theory even within the skeptical community.

Nikolov Transcript 121824 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nikolov Presentation Nelson Podcast 6.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #267, 12/16/24: Joachim Dengler discusses the topic "Is Nature's Carbon Sink Failing?" Dengler explains his background and his research on climate modeling, highlighting recent theories about carbon sinks and emissions. He challenges mainstream views by asserting natural emissions' role and emphasizes the importance of considering temperature-dependent emissions when analyzing CO2 concentration data.

Dengler Transcript 121124 51.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dengler slides 12/24 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #266, 12/11/24: Steve Milloy discuss the Trump administration's transition and its impact on climate and energy policies, including the potential changes in the EPA and NOAA, and the stance against the Paris Agreement. He highlights the challenges and criticisms surrounding current climate policies and environmental regulations, including skepticism about methane emissions, nuclear energy, and the impact of artificial chemicals. He also addresses broader issues such as economic revival, government spending, and energy strategies, emphasizing the need for growth and practical environmental solutions.

Milloy Transcript 120924 70.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #265, 12/6/24: Will Happer discusses the controversial and often politically charged field of climate science, critiquing its strong alignment with political agendas and the suppression of dissenting voices. He expresses hope for more rigorous scientific reviews and red team analyses under new leadership, drawing parallels to historical examples of scientific suppression and resilience. Happer also highlights his own scientific achievements, including the development of adaptive optics using sodium guide stars, and underscores the importance of practical experience and genuine scientific inquiry in fostering a more scientifically literate society.

Happer Transcript 120424 58KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #264, 12/3/24: Steve Goreham discusses the controversies and outcomes surrounding the recent COP 29 climate conference, and criticizes the effectiveness and practicality of current climate policies and renewable energy initiatives. He argues that global efforts to curb CO2 emissions and switch to renewable energy have largely been ineffective, costly, and sometimes counterproductive, citing examples such as the increase in extreme weather-exposed renewable installations and the significant electrical demands posed by emerging technologies like AI. Goreham also predicts a future pushback against these green policies, driven by their economic and practical shortcomings, leading to a return to more reliable and low-cost energy sources.

Steve Goreham Transcript 120224 66KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #263, 11/30/24: Ronan Connolly discusses the complexities of climate change, focusing on the role of the sun and discrepancies in temperature and solar irradiance data. Ronan mentions various scientific debates regarding solar activity's impact on climate, urban heat islands, and the reliability of historical temperature records. Ronan highlights the need for more accurate proxies and continued investigation into the true drivers of global temperature changes.

Ronan Connolly Transcript 112724 98.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ronan Connolly Presentation For Tom Nelson Nov 2024 14.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #262, 11/26/24: Bob Burnett discusses the critical intersection of Bitcoin, energy usage, and the future of finance, outlining how Bitcoin challenges the existing monetary and power structures while emphasizing its potential to democratize economic controls. He highlights the importance of off-grid mining and critiques the mainstream media's often negative portrayal of Bitcoin's energy consumption. As Bitcoin adoption grows, Burnett envisions it becoming a significant part of the global economy, despite fierce resistance from established financial institutions and governmental bodies.

Burnett Transcript 112524 88.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #261, 11/23/24: David Hilderman delves into a variety of topics including the large-scale implications of climate change, the complex geopolitical influences in Haiti, and personal anecdotes from his travels there. He highlights the energy consumption patterns in countries like China and India to question the efficacy of Western CO2 reduction policies. The conversation touches on the influence of voodoo in Haitian culture and its impact on the country's socio-economic conditions, with David emphasizing the importance of addressing fundamental needs and the pervasive belief in supernatural forces.

Hilderman Transcript 112024 95.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #260, 11/19/24: John Christy discusses the misconceptions around climate change, emphasizing that climate change is not a crisis and presenting data to refute claims of increasing temperature and extreme weather events. He highlights the importance of accurate data and cautions against relying on urban-biased measurements, stressing the need for responsive and resilient energy infrastructure. Tom engages Christy with questions on data integrity, heatwaves, temperature trends, and urban heat islands, ultimately agreeing on the significance of independent research in climate studies.

Christy Transcript 111824 63.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: John Christy Nov 2024 14.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #259, 11/16/24: Jon Pepper discusses his new book "Hostile Climate," focusing on the absurdities surrounding climate change debates and policies. Jon highlights the global energy reliability issues and critiques the lack of adequate solutions amid rising demands. Tom and Jon also explore the role of media and political influences on the climate narrative and future energy strategies.

Pepper Transcript 111324 70.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Jon Pepper Nov 2024 3.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #258, 11/10/24: Brian Sussman, a meteorologist and political commentator, discusses the climate agenda and geoengineering, expressing his skepticism towards climate change narratives and interventions like geoengineering. He highlights his belief that political and ideological motives drive the climate change movement.

Sussman Transcript 103024 76.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Sussmann Oct 2024 10.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #257, 11/5/24: Paul Linsay discusses the effects of carbon dioxide on the Earth's atmosphere and climate, with Paul arguing that doubling CO2 has no impact on heating the atmosphere. Paul outlines his extensive background in experimental particle physics and his transition to climate science, critiquing current climate models and emphasizing the complexity of predicting climate due to non-linear dynamics and chaos theory. The conversation concludes with skepticism about the climate change industry and acknowledgment of the challenges and complexities in modeling the Earth's climate accurately.

Paul Linsay Transcript 102824 63.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Paul Linsay: An Indepth Analysis Of Climate Model Assumptions 9.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #256, 10/31/24: Mike Jarmuz and Tom Nelson discuss the integration and impact of AI on various business functions, particularly in the legal and Bitcoin investment sectors. Mike shares his experiences leveraging AI for legal processes, startup investing strategies, and the broader implications of technological advancements. They further touch upon topics like Bitcoin's future, the current investment climate, and their personal insights into various tech trends and speculative collapses.

Jarmuz Transcript 102324 78.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #255, 10/26/24: Harry Decker’s presentation challenges the feasibility of achieving net zero carbon emissions without causing severe societal disruptions, arguing that modern civilization heavily depends on fossil fuels for energy, transportation, and manufacturing. He critiques the United Nations and mainstream media for promoting what he sees as unrealistic climate policies and highlights numerous practical drawbacks of transitioning entirely to renewable energy sources. Decker emphasizes that while reducing pollution is essential, conflating it with climate change and pursuing net zero is, in his view, a "pipe dream."

Decker Transcript 102124 81.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Why Net Zero Is A Pipe Dream 7.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #254: 10/21/24: Frank Lasee exposes the devastating lies surrounding climate change and energy policies. Author of 'Climate and Energy Lies: Expensive, Dangerous, and Destructive,' Lasee presents compelling evidence debunking the myths of climate change and explores the real impact on our lives. With in-depth analysis and data, he argues against mainstream views, uncovers the misinformation propagated by various institutions, and stresses the importance of more CO2 for environmental benefits. This episode is packed with eye-opening revelations and insights.

Lasee Transcript 101724 66.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Frank Lasee: Climate And Energy Lies 10.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #253, 10/16/24: Stephen Andrews shares his journey from being a climate change doom advocate to a skeptic of anthropogenic climate change. He questioned the accuracy of the hockey stick graph. He discussed the correlation between solar cycles, cosmic rays, and temperature anomalies, suggesting that cosmic rays may have a direct link with temperature based on longer analysis data sets.

Stephen Andrews Transcript 101524 45.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Climate Change Further Evidence Contrary To The Accepted 1.95MB ∙ PDF file Download Stephen Andrews, October 2024 Download

Summary #252, 10/11/24: American Riley Waggaman discusses his decade-long experiences in Russia, particularly focusing on media, censorship, and political climate. Waggamann touches on Russia's approach to climate change, digital IDs, and CBDCs, while also providing insights into the impact of the Ukraine conflict on both Russian society and broader geopolitics. He concludes by reflecting on the surreal and challenging times but emphasizes finding value in everyday life and personal fulfillment.

Riley Waggaman Transcript 100224 69.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #251, 10/6/24: Climate science writer Andy May highlights his criticisms of mainstream climate change consensus and the suppression of non-consensus ideas. May discusses historical and recent examples of censorship in scientific publishing, arguing that peer review is broken and that important dissenting voices are often silenced. He concludes with skepticism about the effectiveness of the IPCC and COP meetings, emphasizing the need for open scientific discourse free from political influence.

Andy May Transcript 093024 44.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slides: Suppression Of Science And Inconvenient Truths 2.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #250, 10/1/24: Nazarin Veronica discusses her journey and experiences in challenging mainstream narratives on climate change, social credit systems, and vaccine mandates, sharing her realizations and actions against perceived societal manipulations. She highlights her participation in the BBC documentary "Unvaccinated," which she found manipulative and mentally exhausting, but ultimately considers it a backfire for the producers as it increased her visibility and support. Throughout the conversation, she emphasizes the importance of public awareness, self-sufficiency, and resilience in facing future threats likely to be justified by the climate change scam or other BS.

Nazarin Veronica Transcript 092624 66.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #249, 9/24/24: Dr. Joachim Dengler provides a comprehensive overview of the carbon cycle and its impact on climate change, emphasizing the differences between bottom-up and top-down approaches to understanding the cycle. He details his research and contributions to climate science, including his work with various models to predict CO2 concentrations. Dengler explains key concepts such as mass conservation, Henry's Law, and photosynthesis, discussing how these principles affect carbon absorption and emissions.

Slides for the podcast: Temperature: The Missing Link 777KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dengler Transcript 091824 57.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #248, 9/20/24: Joel Gilbert shares how he created an AI version of Al Gore after not receiving a response to his email requesting a conversation about climate science. He accused Gore of misrepresenting the research of his Harvard professor, Roger Revelle, and plagiarizing a book called "Our Plundered Planet" to create his own environmental manifesto. Gilbert also discussed how Gore's political ambition to become president led him to focus on environmental issues and how the climate science movement has transformed into a religious belief system, with those who disagree being labeled as heretics.

Joel Gilbert Transcript 091624 130KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #247, 9/15/24: This conversation [between Steven Koonin, Efrat Fenigson, and Tom Nelson] discusses Climate Realism - the sane approach to the “Climate Change” alarmism, and the role of media in shaping public perception. We touched on topics such as the use of the term 'climate denier,' bias in the energy industry, the challenges faced by young scientists who question the climate narrative, the role of journalists in spreading misinformation, and the influence of organizations like the UN and Covering Climate Now. We talked about the viral documentary 'Climate the Movie' and censorship attempts.

Koonin Fenigson Transcript 59.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #246, 9/14/24: Tilak Doshi, a former contributor to Forbes magazine, discusses his removal from the publication following the deletion of an article critical of the Biden Administration's climate emergency plans. Doshi had previously faced requests from editors to change the tone of his articles to meet editorial guidelines, but maintained his stance on climate change and politics. One article, titled "The Dirty Secrets of Clean Electric Vehicles," attracted criticism and accusations of climate denialism, leading to his eventual removal.

Tilak Doshi Transcript 090324 45.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #245, 9/10/24: Larry Bell discusses the importance of a comprehensive perspective on various energy sources. He criticizes the misrepresentation of certain energy sources, such as biofuels and hydrogen vehicles, and the lack of understanding in academia regarding the actual contribution of renewable energy to global and US energy production. Bell emphasizes the need for a generalist perspective and collaboration between experts to approach complex issues like space exploration and climate science holistically.

Bell Transcript Pdf 081224 58.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #244, 9/7/24: Ralph Schoellhammer argues that Europe's focus on regulation and bureaucracy is hindering its progress, allowing China and the United States to outpace it. Schoellhammer also discusses the European automobile industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) due to regulatory incentives, which led to subsidizing the Chinese industry instead. He criticizes the European Union's approach to social media platforms and the collusion between companies and industries in perpetuating a regulatory environment.

Ralph Schoellhammer Transcript 83.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #243, 9/4/24: Wallace Manheimer expresses his concerns about climate statements issued by prestigious scientific societies. He challenges the notion that increased carbon dioxide is harmful to the environment and food production, citing NASA's observation of "The Greening of the Earth" and the essential role of carbon dioxide in plant growth. Manheimer also questions the validity of claims about the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and wildfires, and their impact on America's well-being.

Manheimer Transcript 081424 64.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #242, 9/1/24: Anthony Watts discusses his background and work in debunking misleading climate change headlines. He has spent decades in the media industry and now works for the Heartland Institute, where he provides articles, commentary, and research. Watts is known for his website, "Watts Up With That," and has faced criticism from climate alarmists.

Watts Transcript Pdf 082824 58.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #241, 8/27/24: Retired meteorologist David Jones shares his concerns about the failure of experts in the field of meteorology, particularly in relation to climate change and extreme weather events. Jones, who developed a fascination for meteorology through his love for skiing and fresh snow, discusses the importance of seeking and publishing truths.

David Jones Transcript Pdf 082624 75.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #240, 8/24/24: Jamie Bambrick discusses his viral YouTube video "10 Questions for Climate Alarmists" and his motivation to address climate change from a scriptural and common sense perspective. He shares his concerns about the influence of leftist ideologies on Christian institutions. Bambrick also emphasizes the importance of reaching "normies" or everyday people through accessible and humorous content

Bambrick Transcript Pdf 082124 57.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #239, 8/21/24: David Siegel discusses his research on climate science and challenges the radiative model's accuracy in representing the real world. He explains that the Earth's climate system can be understood through a thermal model that focuses on heat and temperature gradients. Siegel also discusses the role of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water vapor in the greenhouse effect and the importance of ocean oscillations in climate systems.

David Siegel Transcript Pdf 082024 61.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #238, 8/12/24: Paul Burgess shares his experiences in advocating for climate and energy rationality, particularly in the UK. He discusses his efforts to challenge local councils that have declared a climate emergency without a clear definition of “climate emergency”, facing opposition and censorship. Burgess also talks about the challenges of communicating climate and energy issues to the public, including the misrepresentation of facts and personal attacks.

Burgess Transcript Pdf 080724 82.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #237, 8/8/24: Suresh Bansal discusses the topic of biogenic versus abiotic hydrocarbons. Bansal, who has spent over 40 years researching this subject, shares his belief that both theories, Fossil Fuel and Abiotic Oil, have valid points but have overlooked scientific evidence from the opposing side. He proposes that the same oil deposit can contain a mixture of both sources of hydrocarbons.

Suresh Bansal Transcript Pdf 073124 68.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #236, 8/6/24: Javier Vinós discusses the record-breaking global warming in 2023, which was the largest temperature anomaly on record, with almost the entire globe experiencing above-average warming. Vinós argues that this warming is a natural event that will resolve itself in a few years, despite the UN and climate scientists promoting the climate emergency agenda.

Vinos Transcript Pdf 080524 44.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #235, 7/31/24: George Woolridge discusses various topics, including his unique perspective on evaluating theories in science, philosophy, and theology. He emphasizes the importance of consistency across all places and scales and draws inspiration from philosophers like Descartes and Aristotle. Woolridge also advocates for ethical stewardship and efficiency in utilizing Earth's resources, discussing the relationship between taxes, regulations, and standard of living.

Woolridge Transcript Pdf 072924 71.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #234, 7/26/24: Joachim Dengler, a physics PhD from the University of Heidelberg, discusses the climate narrative and its relationship to science. He emphasizes the importance of questioning and critically evaluating scientific information, especially when it comes to complex and controversial issues like climate change. Dengler also debunks common climate narratives, such as the assumption of exponential emission growth and the relevance of horror emission scenarios.

Dengler Transcript Pdf 072324 55.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #233, 7/23/24: Andy May discusses his concerns regarding the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report AR6 and its alleged biases. May criticizes the IPCC for its controversial summaries. May also discusses the work of researchers like Nick Lewis, Ross McKitrick, and John Christie, who have challenged the IPCC's high estimate of climate sensitivity to CO2.

Andy May Transcript Pdf 072224 46.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #232, 7/18/24: Tom Shula discusses his work with Markus Ott on the Greenhouse Effect, which they believe is not fully understood. They explain that the term "Greenhouse Effect" is often used to describe Earth's surface temperature but has never been directly observed or measured. The speakers challenge the assumptions in climate models regarding greenhouse warming and the behavior of greenhouse gases, including radiative forcing, the emission of infrared components of greenhouse gases, and the Schwarzschild equation.

Shula Transcript Pdf 7 16 24 91KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #231, 7/14/24: Vladislav Bogorov, a certified welder, human rights lawyer, and author, shares his perspective on the challenges of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, particularly in developing countries. Bogorov argues that the shift to renewables is unlikely to happen due to economic reasons, as industrialized nations must drastically reduce their populations and de-industrialize for it to be viable. He criticizes the environmentalist movement for hindering the development of nuclear energy, which he believes is the only viable alternative to fossil fuels that doesn't emit CO2 and could be cheaper than coal.

Bogorov Transcript Pdf 070924 59.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #230, 7/11/24: Severin Vetter, an Austrian lawyer, discusses the implications of recognizing a human right to a clean environment and the potential consequences for international human rights law. He explains that while current international law considers deliberate environmental pollution a violation, radical proponents seek to lower CO2 emissions as a human right, which could lead to the subordination of the legal system and economy. Vetter also mentions the rise of climate litigation and contrasting priorities between Europe's goal of carbon neutrality and China's economic growth agenda.

Vetter Transcript Pdf 070924 57.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #229, 7/7/24: Alexander Pohl discusses the expansion of the "green industrial complex" to include various initiatives like battery storage, green hydrogen, green steel, electric vehicles, and heat pumps. He criticizes the European Union for removing barriers to resistance and silencing critics of renewable energy and the green transition. Pohl also mentions the emergence of the nuclear power movement and the rise of AI and data centers, which are driving up electricity demand.

Pohl Transcript Pdf 070324 66.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #228, 7/4/24: Bobby Shackouls shares his experiences and insights from a long career in the energy industry. He began as a reservoir engineer for Exxon Mobil and later served on the National Petroleum Council, expressing concerns about the current administration's energy policies and their impact on the industry. Shackouls also discusses the ongoing acquisition of oil assets by smaller companies, the presence of natural oil seeps in the ocean, and the importance of effectively communicating the industry's message to the public.

Shackouls Transcript Pdf 080524 54.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #227, 6/28/24: Maxime Bernier, the leader of The People's Party of Canada , discussed his party's stance on various issues, including climate change, media censorship, and political convictions. Bernier described his party as populist and conservative, with a focus on putting the country first and opposing socialist climate change policies.

Bernier Transcript Pdf 062524 49.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #226, 6/25/24: Javier Vinos discusses his Winter Gatekeeper theory. "The Winter Gatekeeper is a thermodynamic theory of climate change. Changes in winter heat transport to the Arctic alter the infrared emissions of the planet because the greenhouse effect is much weaker there. The Sun changes the climate through this mechanism."

Vinos Transcript Pdf 062424 65.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #225, 6/20/24: Latimer Alder discusses climate change alarmism and its language, focusing on how terms like "climate catastrophe" are used to create fear and urgency. The speakers explore the psychological aspects of climate concerns, the political nature of climate debates, and the manipulation tactics employed through language to pressure people into compliance.

Alder Transcript Pdf 061924 45.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #224, 6/14/24: Dutch economist and author Hans Labohm discusses his views on climate fearmongering and the relationship between CO2 levels and global temperatures. He challenges the belief that there is an imminent climate emergency, presenting data from satellite-based temperature graphs and discussing the historical shift from fears of global cooling to global warming.

Hans Labohm Transcript Pdf 06 03 24 40.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #223, 6/10/24: Steve Einhorn challenges the notion that fossil fuels are the primary cause of global warming and its impact on climate events. He disputes the increase in hurricanes, tornadoes, and forest fires, stating that there has been no significant increase in these phenomena over the past 50 to 135 years. Einhorn also argues that carbon dioxide's influence on Earth's temperature is minimal and that water vapor is the primary contributor to greenhouse gases.

Einhorn Transcript Pdf 053024 48.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #222, 6/7/24: Rachel Mathews shares her journey from being an advocate for solar and wind energy to recognizing their harmful consequences. She expresses concern over the council's declaration of a climate emergency and its lack of clear evidence or definition.

Rachel Mathews Transcript Pdf 052924 58.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #221: Joseph Fournier, a private sector research scientist, discusses various aspects of carbon cycling, deep water circulation, and the relationship between CO2 emissions, ocean temperatures, and geological processes. He presents an illustration of the interaction between the ocean and atmosphere, focusing on the role of mid-ocean spreading zone seismic activity as a proxy for geochemical exchange.

Joseph Fournier Transcript Pdf 052824 58.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #220: David Hilderman discusses his discoveries about carbon dioxide emissions and atmospheric levels, the impact of increasing CO2 levels, and his skepticism towards the need for drastic government policies to address climate change. He shares his discovery of a simple equation to explain the relationship between carbon dioxide emissions and atmospheric levels and expresses skepticism towards the link between carbon dioxide and climate change.

Hilderman Transcript Pdf 052224 54.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #219: Sandi Adams and Teresa Tannahill share their concerns about central planning, specifically the United Nations' Agenda 21 and 2030, and potential catastrophic consequences. Adams discusses her journey from the corporate world to becoming an advocate against Agenda 21, believing it aims to gain global governance and control every resource on the planet. Tannahill, a physicist, shares her concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic response and its connection to the UN's sustainable development goals.

Adams Tannahill Transcript Pdf 052024 85.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #218: Kurt Streutker expresses his beliefs about climate change, challenging the notion of man-made global warming and the significance of greenhouse gases like methane and carbon dioxide. He emphasizes that carbon dioxide is essential for life and only contributes a small percentage to the Earth's greenhouse effect. Streutker also criticizes the media for creating panic over rising sea levels and volcanic activity as the primary drivers of climate change. He mentions his skepticism towards the man-made global warming theory and praises Tony Heller for his work on climate science

Streutker Transcript Pdf 051524 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #217: After Mallen Baker publicly claimed that Climate: The Movie “spends all its time making truly garbage statements about the science of climate”, Mallen and Tom Nelson engage in a thoughtful discussion about their differing perspectives on climate change and related issues.

Mallen Baker Transcript Pdf 051424 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #216: David Dilley, a meteorologist and current senior researcher at Global Weather Oscillations Incorporated, discusses his perspective on global warming and the importance of understanding Earth's natural climate cycles. He emphasizes that the current global warming cycle is the first time instrument data has been available and that there have been multiple global warming and cooling cycles throughout Earth's history.

Dilley Transcript Pdf 051324 47KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #215: Estonian politician Rain Epler shares his experiences growing up in the Soviet Union and the parallels he sees between the authoritarian regime and the current political climate regarding climate change. Epler draws parallels between the elite class during the Soviet era and the current political climate, expressing concern about the economic situation in Europe and the potential return of communist-like ideologies

Epler Transcript Pdf 050824 57KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.

Summary #214, 5/7/24: Rodney McInnis discusses his tool, GHG Lab, which aims to provide more accurate computations of the greenhouse gas effect on Earth's temperature. McInnis expresses concern over the lack of precision and shifting estimates in reports from organizations like the IPCC and believes these inaccuracies contribute to costly and restrictive mitigation actions. He created GHG Lab as a defensive tool for industries and individuals, offering educational and fun experiments to explore greenhouse gas effects.

Mcinnis Transcript Pdf 050624 80.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #213, 5/3/24: David Zaruk discusses various topics related to the influence of activist groups, foundations, and law firms on industries, particularly the fossil fuel and agriculture sectors. He talks about the La Jolla Playbook, a strategy used by activist groups and law firms to target industries with lawsuits to force change or bankruptcy, inspired by the success against the tobacco industry. Zaruk also discusses how certain scientists and organizations have been excluded from policy debates and delegitimized, while activist scientists and foundations have gained significant influence.

Zaruk Transcript Pdf 050124 62.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #212, 4/30/24: Bo Lan encourages keeping an open mind to various hypotheses and promoting the development of science through the exchange of ideas. However, Bo Lan also raises concerns about the challenges in predicting and proving the hypothesis of climate change. He mentions studies from Iceland and Greenland that show natural climate fluctuations for the past 10,000 years and expresses skepticism about the ability to make accurate climate predictions. Bo Lan also questions the assumption that human-induced carbon dioxide emissions are the primary cause of global warming and raises the possibility that clouds may have a greater warming effect on Earth than carbon dioxide.

Lan Transcript Pdf 042924 54.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #211, 4/26/24: David Legates discusses his new book "Climate and Energy: The Case for Realism”. Legates, who was heavily involved in the book's creation, shares his optimism that the American populace is starting to question extreme views on climate change. The conversation then shifts to the disappearance of the "climate denial roundup" newsletter and signs of waning climate change activism. Legates discusses the potential manipulation of temperature records and the role of natural variability and nonlinear dynamics in climate patterns.

Legates Transcript Pdf 042424 71.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #210, 4/23/24: Professor Jeremy Weber discusses the role of statistics in public policy and the importance of understanding their limitations. He uses the analogy of a map to illustrate how statistics provide valuable information but don't make decisions for us. Weber emphasizes the need for policymakers to make trade-offs based on statistical information and the importance of clear communication.

Weber Transcript Pdf 042224 56.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #209, 4/19/24: Hugo Krüger, a civil engineer with experience in various energy projects, discusses his observations on the intersection of climate science and politics. He shares his personal relationship with climate scientist Richard Lindzen and expresses skepticism towards the climate crisis narrative.

Kruger Transcript Pdf 041724 64.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #208, 4/16/24: Latimer Alder explores the concept of Net Zero from a critical perspective, challenging the scientific basis and practicality of achieving such ridiculous targets. The discussion delves into topics such as historical climate data, food production, deaths from climate disasters, sea level rise, flawed climate models, and the economic implications of transitioning to Net Zero.

Alder Transcript Pdf 041524 66.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #207, 4/11/24: Geologist James Kamis discusses the significant carbon footprint associated with electric vehicles (EVs) due to the extraction processes required for materials like lithium and manganese from open pit mines…Kamis further touches on the controversy surrounding ocean microplastics, arguing that most are naturally occurring and have been present for long periods.

Kamis Transcript Pdf 041024 60.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #206, 4/9/24: Kevin Kirchman challenges the scientific validity of the greenhouse gas theory. He argues that the theory contradicts the Earth's spectral radiation curve and suggests that the Earth's temperature should be cooler due to CO2 absorption based on the Stolman law and Newton's law of cooling. Kirchman also questions the application of the Schwarzschild equation and the validity of the greenhouse gas theory in light of thermodynamic principles.

Kirchman Transcript Pdf 040824 62.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #205, 4/2/24: Jacob Nordangård discusses his research on the origins of the carbon dioxide hysteria and the involvement of influential figures and organizations, such as the Rockefeller Brothers and 350.org, in the climate debate. Nordangård, a geographer with a PhD in science and technology studies, spent years researching the topic, uncovering the Rockefeller Foundation's role in shaping the climate narrative.

Nordangard Transcript Pdf 040124 48.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #204, 3/29/24: Martin Durkin, the producer of "Climate: The Movie," discusses its widespread success and positive reception on social media platforms, with over a million views on one X post alone. Durkin compares the release of "Climate: The Movie" to his 2007 film "The Great Global Warming Swindle," noting that social media was barely around at the time and the film faced more censorship and self-censorship due to pressure from regulatory bodies. Durkin believes that the film's message about climate change is resonating with a large audience due to growing skepticism and anger towards publicly funded institutions and politicians.

Durkin Transcript Pdf 032824 68KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #203, 3/26/24: Adrian Hayes discusses his concerns about the misunderstood concept of sustainability and its connection to Net Zero, questioning the scientific consensus on carbon dioxide being the primary cause of global warming and criticizing the alarmist narratives surrounding the net zero movement.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Hayes Transcript Pdf 032524 65.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #202, 3/18/24: Tom Kurz: An In-Depth Examination of Climate Change Narratives and Funding on Conservation Efforts: Insights from Scientific Method Analysis and Historical Data Trends

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Kurz Transcript Pdf 3 5 24 96.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #201, 3/13/24: Robert Bryce discusses his new documentary series, "Juice Power Politics and the Grid," which highlights the importance of the electric grid and its vulnerabilities due to the reliance on weather-dependent generation like solar and wind. Bryce advocates for weather-resistant generation, specifically nuclear energy, to address these issues.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Bryce Transcript Pdf 030624 63.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #200, 3/9/24: Dave Collum: Challenging climate change narratives, debunking misleading statistics, and emphasizing the importance of critical analysis: A discussion on climate change controversies, dishonesty, and media portrayal.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Collum Transcript Pdf 030724 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #199, 3/5/24: Meteorologist Brian Sussman shares his personal journey from becoming a meteorologist to his current perspective on climate change as a cult. He recounts his involvement in the Leipzig Declaration in 1995 and the backlash he faced for expressing skepticism towards the human-caused global warming narrative. Sussman also discusses the similarities between the climate debate and a cult, accusing certain individuals of manipulating facts and omitting data.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Sussman Transcript Pdf 030424 73.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #198, 2/29/24: Joanne Marcotte discusses her reasons for writing her book "Inconvenient Doubts," where she explores the climate change debate. Marcotte, a former system marketer, became concerned about the costly transformational changes being imposed by unelected agencies without proper cost-benefit analysis in the media. She wanted to make up her own mind about the issue and share her knowledge with others.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Marcotte Transcript Pdf 012824 59.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #197, 2/22/24: In “Rupert Darwall: The wheels are coming off net zero”, Darwall discusses the economic and political implications of the net zero emissions goal in Britain. He highlights the financial strain caused by the decarbonization efforts and the resulting economic challenges, such as increased energy costs, grid instability, and de-industrialization.

Summarize.tech summary here.

Darwall Transcript Pdf 022124 65.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #196, 2/19/24: @Getagripa (as a polar bear avatar) on Climate Hysteria in the Business World: Skepticism, Media Bias, and Sustainability Challenges in Architecture and Construction Industry.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Getagripa Transcript Pdf 021924 45KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #195, 2/16/24: Jim Hollingsworth on his book “Climate Change, A Convenient Truth”. Climate Change, Forest Fires, and Misinformation: Insights on Historical Events, Challenges with Renewable Energy, and Legal Battles.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Hollingsworth Transcript Pdf 021624 68.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #194, 2/7/24: Australian Politician John Ruddick Challenges Climate Change Beliefs, Criticizes Al Gore, and Advocates for Skepticism in Parliament: A Discussion on Global Warming, Renewable Energy Policies, and Economic Impact.

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Ruddick Transcript Pdf 020724 47.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #193, 2/6/24: Jeff Reynolds: "The Impact of Global Warming Ideology on Science, Agriculture, and Climate Policies: A Critical Analysis of Climate Change Research Methods, Media Landscape, and Influence of Billionaires"

Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Reynolds Transcript Pdf 020524 58.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #192, 2/1/24: Investigative Journalist Harold Seneker Discusses Career in Financial Journalism, Challenges Climate Change Hysteria, and Encourages Fact-Checking. Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Seneker Transcript Pdf 013124 52.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #191, 1/30/24: Peter Ridd on "Insights on the Changing Nature of the Great Barrier Reef: Addressing Misconceptions, Scientific Integrity, and the Impact of Climate Change on Coral Growth Rates". Summarize.tech summary here. Tammy.ai summary here.

Ridd Transcript Pdf 012924 59.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #190, 1/25/24: Latimer Alder discusses the importance of energy availability in improving living conditions and health outcomes. The speaker compares countries' energy use and wealth, demonstrating the correlation between them using a logarithmic scale chart. He also explains the fundamental science of thermodynamics, debunking the myth of perpetual motion machines and presenting charts on global primary energy consumption.

Alder Transcript Pdf 012424 66.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #189, 1/23/24: Gregory Wrightstone, a geologist and author, is introduced as a climate change skeptic with a background in geology from West Virginia University. He has co-authored a study on the Marcellus Shale and published two books, "Inconvenient Facts" and "A Convenient Warming," where he argues against the climate crisis narrative. The CO2 Coalition, which he now leads, is an organization founded in 2015 that aims to make scientific information about climate change accessible to the public.

Wrightstone Transcript Pdf 012224 51.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #188, 1/21/24: Phelim McAleer discusses the ongoing defamation trial between Michael Mann of the University of Pennsylvania and Mark Steyn, a writer and broadcaster. The trial revolves around allegedly defamatory comments Steyn made about Mann and his hockey stick graph, which Mann claims is not a fraud. Mann is also arguing for the right to criticize public figures under the First Amendment.

Mcaleer Transcript Pdf 012124 54KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #187, 1/18/24: Susan Crockford, a zoologist, discusses the challenges in accurately estimating polar bear populations and the ongoing debate between Inuit communities and polar bear specialists regarding population sizes. She also shares her theory on the role of thyroid hormones in polar bear evolution and the quick adaptation of species to new environments using the example of the Russian foxes.

Crockford Transcript 011824 64.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #186, 1/16/24: David Wright talks about the economic and environmental challenges associated with renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar power. He criticizes the large-scale implementation of these sources in densely populated areas and their impact on land use and scenery. Farmers and citizens worldwide voice concerns about the loss of agricultural land and potential harm to wildlife. Wright also criticizes wealthy individuals promoting the global warming movement while living lavish lifestyles that contribute to carbon emissions.

Wright Transcript 011524 66.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #185, 1/9/24: Retired senior scientist Wallace Manheimer reflects on his long career at the Naval Research Lab and discusses his current focus on fusion and fusion breeding. Manheimer believes that fusion breeding is the most likely option for meeting the world's energy needs, as it is overlooked by both the fusion and fission communities.

Manheimer Transcript Pdf 010824 85.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #184, 1/4/24: Katie Spence, a journalist at The Epoch Times, shares her background and approach to reporting on climate and energy. She discusses her shift from financial journalism and her frustration with the politicized nature of climate science. Spence discovered the Clintel Report and began interviewing climate and energy skeptics, including Patrick Moore. She emphasizes her role as a journalist rather than a climate expert.

Summary #183, 1/2/24: Meteorologist Joe Bastardi shares his perspectives on climate change, challenging the prevailing belief that carbon dioxide (CO2) is the sole cause. Instead, he emphasizes the significance of water vapor and its role in temperature changes, particularly in cold and dry areas like the Arctic. Bastardi critiques the media's predictions of disappearing Arctic ice and emphasizes the importance of understanding climate cycles and considering natural phenomena to understand temperature trends.

Summary #182, 12/28/23: Dave White, a chemical engineer and climate change researcher, discusses various aspects of climate change and raises questions about the accuracy and validity of current climate science. White emphasizes the importance of measuring CO2 levels accurately and promoting tree planting as a solution. He highlights the secret nature of the longitude and latitude of CO2 monitoring stations…

Dave White Transcript 122723 57.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary #181, 12/20/23: Art Viterito, James Kamis, Wyss Yim, and Brian Catt discuss “Impacts of Geothermal Energy on Climate”.

Summary #180, 12/10/23: Retired Air Force pilot and Colorado House Representative Ken DeGraaf discusses his perspective on climate science and the role of politics in the issue. DeGraaf argues that politicians are attracted to the climate crisis as it enables them to create existential crises and implement extreme solutions. He emphasizes the importance of questioning the climate science behind the crisis and returning to empirical research.

Summary #179, 12/8/23: Marty Bent, Bitcoin advocate and founder of TFTC, discusses various topics related to Bitcoin, climate change, censorship, and the fight for freedom. He talks about the power of social media in connecting writers and advocates, the basics of Bitcoin, the potential shift away from traditional fiat currencies, the energy usage of Bitcoin, the growing adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states, the state of the US federal government debt, the possibility of central bank digital currencies, the Great Awakening, the Bitcoin and technology community in Austin, Texas, and the frustration of the Bitcoin industry being attacked by governments.

Summary #178, 12/5/23: Javier Vinós discusses the importance of understanding climate science and the neglected heat transport process. Vinós highlights the critical role that heat transport plays in determining climate, and emphasizes the importance of further research and investigation of this process in order to accurately predict future climate changes. Vinós also speaks of the different gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect, including water vapor and clouds, and the importance of understanding their role in shaping climate

Summary #177, 12/3/23: Wyss Yim discusses the connection between volcanic eruptions and global climate variability. He argues that studying the climate record is crucial to understanding the effects of volcanic eruptions on temperature, rainfall, and sea levels. Yim provides several examples of how volcanic eruptions have influenced climate patterns in the past, such as the coldest mean temperature recorded in 1884…

Summary #176, 12/1/23: Alex Newman discusses his experiences and observations at various climate conferences, including COP15 in Copenhagen and COP27 in Egypt. He discusses the evolution of the language used to discuss climate issues, the increasing prominence of religion at these meetings, and the frustration of scientists on the issue. He also criticizes the COP meetings for having a bizarre atmosphere and expresses frustration with the political nature of the discussions

Summary #175, 11/28/23: Art Viterito is a retired professor of physical geography who discusses his theory that geothermal heat is the driving force behind global warming/cooling cycles. He references large amounts of geothermal heat that are found in the mid-ocean spreading zones and ridges, as well as hydrothermal vents and volcanic activity, which can cause significant changes to deep ocean circulation.

Summary #174, 11/24/23: Latimer Alder on “Climate Data for Dummies”. The summarize.tech summary for this video was again very poor; I’m currently looking for an AI video-summarizing tool that works well. Please email me at tomanelsonATmac.com if you find one.

Summary #173, 11/21/23: David Dilley: We're definitely going into a global cooling cycle. (This AI podcast summary seems the worst that I’ve seen; the summaries have gotten worse (more woke?!) lately).

Summary #172, 11/17/23: Stuart Arthur Harris discusses the cyclical nature of climate change, pointing out that there have been 23 Ka-cycle cycles of glaciation and that these cycles affect the Earth for the past 800,000 years. He argues that carbon dioxide has a limited effect as a greenhouse gas".

Summary #171, 11/15/23: Benny Peiser highlights the shrinking of the climate movement and the rise of energy security and realism in this video. He mentions the US's position as an energy superpower, the rising energy costs in the UK, and the challenges facing the climate movement and the energy sector. Peiser suggests that the political mood is shifting away from the green agenda towards economic and national security concerns.

Summary #170, 11/13/23: Jonathan Cohler and Willie Soon discuss climate science and artificial intelligence.

Summary #169, 11/10/23: Willie Soon critiques the Data Quality Act and accuses NASA, NOAA, EPA, and IPCC of violating it by using poor quality data in their climate policies. He argues that the climate narrative, which posits that CO2 is causing global warming, is based on inadequate information, and that the organizations have not maintained the integrity of their information.

Summary #168, 11/8/23: Bruce Everett discusses six myths commonly associated with climate change. These myths include the idea that there is a climate emergency, that carbon dioxide is pollution, that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are causing significant harm, that massive temperature increases will result from putting CO2 into the atmosphere, that disaster predictions are based on scientific evidence, and that renewable energy is less expensive than fossil fuels. Everett argues that while these myths have been perpetuated by media and scientific elites, they are not necessarily true.

Summary #167, 11/7/23: Yonatan Dubi discusses biases in the knowledge system, particularly in relation to how scientific papers are rated. He points out that many skeptic papers are rated as either supporting the consensus or uncertain, indicating a flaw in the rating system. Dubi suggests that researchers may avoid writing things that could annoy the referees in order to increase their chances of getting published. He also uses a fictional story about walking bare feet and heart attacks to illustrate how committees and the media's summarization of reports can contribute to biases.

Summary #166, 11/2/23: Karthik Krishna discussing the objectives of his company and its mission to promote sustainable lifestyles based on genuine, objective sustainability metrics. He also discusses the issues with air pollution and the lack of focus on the sources of pollutants in India. Krishna argues that security is essential to sustainable development and that sustainability should not be equated with environmentalism or climate action.

Summary #165, 11/1/23: Brian Gitt emphasizes the importance of maximizing energy and using better forms of energy to improve people's lives. He argues that despite the focus on reducing emissions and environmental concerns, a significant portion of the world population still lives in energy poverty, causing apocalyptic conditions. Gitt believes that more energy and better energy sources are the way forward to help people and protect the environment.

Summary #164, 10/31/23: Mike Wallace, a hydroclimatologist, discusses his work exploring the relationship between solar forcing and climate change. He discusses a falsifiable hypothesis he developed involving solar-based forecasts of hydrospheric patterns, and the success he had with this approach. He then discusses the challenges he faced in moving beyond this success in the face of mounting acceptance of anthropogenic global warming as the primary cause of climate change.

Summary #163, 10/28/23: Ken Braun discusses the role of his organization Capital Research Center in tracking nonprofit spending and political action committees. He explains that their research covers a broad range of issues, including energy policy, and that they have a website called "InfluenceWatch.org" that provides a wealth of information on various groups and their activities. Braun also talks about some of the recent political developments and controversial issues he has been tracking, including "Arabella Advisers" and "opposition to nuclear energy".

Summary #162, 10/26/23: Dave Collum discusses various topics including the survivors of human trafficking, the state of the economy, investment strategies, inflation, the impact of private equity firms, the stock market, the missing trillion-dollar issue in economics, and climate change skepticism. Collum shares his insights and observations on these subjects, highlighting the challenges and concerns associated with each.

Summary #161, 10/24/23: Sharon Camp introduces the CO2 Learning Center, as a part of the CO2 Coalition, which aims to educate people about the benefits of carbon dioxide and critical thinking skills in science education. The center has available book and video materials online at co2coalition.org/learning-center. Overall, the video highlights the need for critical thinking and a thorough understanding of the scientific method in science education. It also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the role of carbon dioxide in many natural processes and the presence of misinformation surrounding climate change.

Summary #160, 10/21/23: Dr Randall Bock discusses the history and current state of the Zika virus, its relationship with microcephaly syndrome, and the standard deviation used to diagnose microcephaly, as well as the misconceptions and biases surrounding the virus.

Summary #159, 10/20/23: Criminologist David Howard discusses the issue of fraud in climate science, including in weather forecasting, temperature data, and carbon trading. He cites examples such as the German and American floods, the temperature adjustment in NASA's data, and the flawed global temperature prediction from the IPCC. Howard emphasizes the need for accurate and reliable data in order to make informed decisions about climate change policies, and expresses concern for the future of the Earth.

Summary #158, 10/17/23: Will Happer discusses the benefits of CO2 and its role in plant photosynthesis. He explains that increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere allow plants to close their stomata, reducing water loss while maximizing the production of carbohydrates through photosynthesis. Happer also highlights the positive impact of CO2 on the greening of the Earth, as plants are now able to thrive in previously inhospitable areas.

Summary #157, 10/16/23: Marcel Crok of the Netherlands discusses his involvement covering the climate debate….Crok also talks about his organization Clintel Foundation and the World Climate Declaration, a group of scientists who signed a declaration agreeing that there is no climate emergency.

Summary #156, 10/11/23: Qing-Bin Lu, a professor at the University of Waterloo, discusses his research on climate change and the role of CFCs and CO2 in this section. Lu presents his observations and publications, suggesting a gradual cooling trend in most of this century. He questions the prediction made in a 1967 paper that increasing CO2 levels would cause a temperature increase followed by a decrease in the stratosphere.

Summary #155, 10/09/23: Walt Johnson and Dave O'Rourke discuss the importance of open conversations, clear information, and objective truth when it comes to addressing climate change. They emphasize the need for cost-benefit analysis and scientific dialogue to make rational decisions. Walt Johnson shares his motivation for making the film "A Climate Conversation" and highlights the historical fluctuations of temperature and carbon dioxide levels…They discuss their plans to make the film available to a wider audience, the sale of DVDs, and the potential economic and lifestyle impacts of climate action.

Summary #154, 10/4/23: Author Jon Pepper introduces his satirical book titled "Missy's Twitch," which tackles climate alarmism. He discusses his inspiration for the book, including his personal experience with Hurricane Sandy and his research on the topic. Pepper highlights the influence of social media platforms like Twitter in finding different perspectives on climate change. He also criticizes the media's sensationalized coverage of climate crises and its one-sided narrative.

Summary #153, 9/27/23: Willie Soon, Ronan Connolly, and Michael Connolly talk about the challenges of detecting and attributing global warming. They mention the issues with temperature adjustments, the problem of urban blending, and the difficulties in gathering accurate data. They emphasize the need for improved methods and more reliable adjustments. The speaker also highlights the role of urbanization and solar activity in global warming and calls for further investigation and validation of these factors.

Summary #152, 9/26/23: Gavin Noonan, in his discussion on climate change for the lay person, emphasizes the need for critical thinking and selective trust in the face of misinformation. He questions the catastrophic predictions of global warming and highlights the natural temperature variations in the Northern Hemisphere. Noonan criticizes the implementation of costly green policies on citizens and argues for a more honest conversation about climate change. He also discusses the failures of the IPCC reports, the inaccuracies of computer models, and the limitations of renewable energy sources.

Summary #151, 9/25/23: Jeremy Nieboer discusses his belief that climate change is a "terrible deception" based on belief rather than evidence. He argues that lawyers are good at analyzing evidence and outlines four key points: solar radiation, heat transfer, the greenhouse effect, and saturation. Nieboer emphasizes the dominance of water vapor as the main greenhouse gas, mentions the importance of empirical evidence from geological ages and ice ages, and criticizes the lack of falsifiable observational evidence produced by the IPCC to support their claims of climate change

Summary #150, 9/18/23: Geoff Price, a citizen researcher with a background in computer science, discusses various aspects of climate change in this video. [This was actually a climate debate.]

Summary #149, 9/16/23: Ian Plimer discusses various aspects related to climate change and challenges the prevailing narrative. He emphasizes the importance of geological knowledge in understanding climate change and sea level fluctuations. Plimer criticizes climate scientists for lacking geological perspective and suggests that their motivations may be driven by job security and research grants. He highlights the importance of education, particularly his books aimed at debunking climate change scare stories for children and teenagers.

Summary #148, 9/16/23: Christian, an activist, discusses weather modification and the hidden agenda behind it. He mentions using flyers and banners to inform people about climate change being natural and the use of geoengineering and digital currencies in the 2030 agenda.

Summary #147, 9/11/23: David Siegel discusses the manipulation tactics and financial incentives behind the climate change movement. He sees it as a multi-trillion dollar industry driven by money and control rather than genuine concern for the environment. Siegel criticizes the use of scare tactics to generate profits and argues that the industry has successfully created a climate consent based on tribalism and the suppression of alternative viewpoints.

Summary #146, 9/8/23: Matthew M. Wielicki, an earth science PhD and isotope geochemist, engages with students and addresses their climate change anxiety on TikTok. He discusses his experience with being shadow-banned for questioning mainstream narratives but has recently resumed posting on the platform. Wielicki reflects on the changing landscape for academics and the opportunities to share scientific information outside of academia. He discusses the constant catastrophizing of weather events and the misrepresentation of science by the media. He also explores the influence of funding sources on climate science research and highlights the need for a more balanced approach.

Summary #145, 9/6/23: Jack McPherrin, a research fellow at the Heartland Institute, discusses the potential legislative sessions in various states where ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) or anti-ESG policy has been proposed. He mentions the challenges of educating legislators and following up on the issue within a short timeframe. McPherrin also mentions their efforts in outreach and preparation for the 2024 sessions.

Summary 144, 9/5/23: John Chizmadia discusses his book "Climate Scam," which presents a historical narrative rather than a scientific treatise on climate change. Chizmadia emphasizes the importance of allowing readers to make their own decisions without prejudice and presents information on misrepresented events and their impact on society. He discusses the timeline and events surrounding the climate change movement, highlighting Al Gore's role and the evolution of the movement. Chizmadia also raises questions about censorship, media bias, and financial motives behind climate change initiatives.

Summary #143, 8/31/23: Wallace Manheimer, a scientist with extensive experience in plasma physics and fusion, challenges the climate crisis narrative, arguing that it is a mass delusion. He believes that the fear of a climate disaster is unfounded and that climate policy is hindering progress towards sustainable energy solutions. Manheimer's book, "Mass Delusions," explores the connection between sustainable energy, climate policy, and the delusion surrounding CO2 emissions. He asserts that wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries are environmental disasters and advocates for nuclear power as a solution to the global energy crisis

Summary #142, 8/30/23: David Wright, an 82-year-old retired engineer from Australia, shares his journey into climate skepticism and discusses various aspects of the climate change debate. He talks about his initial belief in climate change after watching Al Gore's documentary, but his subsequent skepticism after learning about the fraudulent production of the hockey stick graph. Wright praises alternative sources of information, such as blogs by Anthony Watts and Paul Homewood, as well as The Conservative Woman website.

Summary #141, 8/24/23: Mark P Mills discusses the importance of energy in civilization and the role of innovation in consuming and producing energy. He emphasizes the need for revolutions and innovations in energy consumption to meet humanity's needs and aspirations. Mills challenges the notion that electric vehicles (EVs) represent a significant energy revolution, noting that their impact on CO2 emissions and energy consumption may not be as revolutionary as claimed.

Summary #140, 8/23/23: Ralph Ellis, in this podcast, discusses various instances of climate and energy disinformation. He highlights issues such as the manipulation of data in the hockey stick graph, misleading portrayals of global warming in the media, the disparity between Arctic and Antarctic temperature and ice data, and the questionable claim of 97% consensus among climate scientists. Ellis argues that there is no climate emergency and criticizes the push for net-zero emissions and renewable energy policies.

Summary #139, 8/22/23: Patrick Frank discusses the uncertainties and errors involved in climate projections and the deficiencies in climate models. He highlights the challenges of accurately measuring and predicting cloud behavior and the lack of understanding of climate physics. Frank argues that the uncertainty in temperature projections is so large that they have no physical meaning, and that no one truly understands the factors behind Earth's temperature fluctuations over the centuries.

Summary #138, 8/17/23: Professor Nir Shaviv discusses his research on the link between cosmic rays and climate. He explains that variations in cosmic ray flux, due to our galactic environment, have been found to affect Earth's climate. By studying geological evidence and comparing it to cosmic ray flux variations, he concludes that higher cosmic ray flux has been associated with periods of climate change on Earth. Shaviv also notes that solar activity plays a role in modulating the flux of cosmic rays reaching Earth, and this link between solar activity and climate variations can be quantified.

Summary #137, 8/16/23: Kelvin Kemm, a nuclear physicist from South Africa, discusses the power situation and electricity grid in the country. He attributes the recent problems with power outages to the government's pressure to rely on renewable energy sources like wind and solar, which he says are highly variable and create instability in the grid.

Summary #136, 8/15/23: Paul Burgess discusses his background in water resources and his accidental discovery of the 11-year sun cycle. He shares his experiences in water resource planning, debunking flawed plans, and working on large dam projects. Burgess also reflects on his time in the water industry, his decision to resign and pursue his own business ventures, and his passion for sailing and environmental conservation. He then delves into his use of video technology to educate others about climate change and presents data on UK droughts.

Summary #135, 8/10/23: Andy West, author of "The Grip of Culture: The Social Psychology of Climate Change Catastrophism," focuses on the social psychology of climate change rather than the physical aspects or scientific positions. He argues that climate change narratives have characteristics of cultural entities, like religions or ideologies, including a consensus among believers and intentionally wrong narratives to maintain group cohesion.

Summary #134, 8/7/23: Wade Allison, an academic and author, discusses the importance of education, clear communication, and understanding in the context of nuclear power, radiation, and energy. He challenges misconceptions and fear surrounding radiation, highlighting examples such as the Fukushima disaster, where the nuclear death toll was actually zero. Allison emphasizes the need for accurate information and scientific understanding to address public concerns and ensure the safe and beneficial use of nuclear energy.

Summary #133, 8/4/23: Kenneth P. Green discusses the prevalence of modeling in environmental science and public policy and highlights its limitations and potential negative consequences. He argues that many environmental models are speculative and disconnected from reality, leading to inaccurate predictions and misguided regulations. Green emphasizes that models are abstractions of complex systems and should not be mistaken for new information.

Summary #132, 8/2/23: In this video titled "Rubicon Crossed: Energy World Turned Upside Down After Ukraine War," energy analyst Tilak Doshi discusses the impact of the Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions on the global energy landscape. Doshi covers various interconnected areas, including Russia sanctions, the BRICS countries, OPEC, and the consequences of these developments. He argues that the Ukraine war marks a turning point in history, damaging trust in the U.S.-dominated international order and leading to a less efficient future global financial and energy order.

Summary #131, 7/28/23: Hügo Krüger discusses the "nuclear narrative," challenging the dogmatic assertions made about nuclear energy. He emphasizes the importance of examining the facts and judging for oneself, and highlights the relationship between energy and economics. Krüger argues for the potential of nuclear energy, highlighting its energy density and land usage efficiency. He discusses the costs associated with nuclear projects and suggests ways to reduce them.

Summary #130, 7/27/23: Wesley Massumbukolt, a member of Students Against Tyranny in the UK, discusses the group's opposition to the globalist agenda, WEF plans, Net Zero climate change, vaccine mandates, and other societal shifts. He talks about his experience as a conservative Christian in the group and his coursework in automotive engineering. Wesley also discusses public outreach efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of central bank digital currencies.

Summary #129, 7/24/23: Frank G Lasee is deeply skeptical of the prevailing climate narrative, which he believes is being used to advance expensive and harmful energy policies. He argues that energy is the foundation of civilization and that reliable and affordable energy is necessary for improving lives and protecting the environment. Lasee highlights the positive impacts of energy on food production, economic prosperity, and overall well-being.

Summary #128, 7/21/23: Cal Abel, a nuclear engineer, discusses his background and work in nuclear power and energy policy. He introduces his concept of nuclear thermal energy storage and his company Signal Power and Light, which aims to provide cheap energy and good governance in Honduras. Abel talks about the potential of the Natrium project to revolutionize the energy industry by dropping nuclear technology into existing coal-fired plants.

Summary #127, 7/17/23: Jusper Machogu, a farmer from Kenya, discusses the challenges and realities of living a low-CO2 lifestyle in Africa. He explains how most people in his village cannot afford modern appliances and rely on manual labor for tasks such as cooking, farming, and fetching water. He emphasizes the importance of synthetic fertilizers and fossil fuel energy to increase food production and economic development in Africa.

Summary #126, 7/15/23: Nicola Scafetta discusses the different climate change scenarios and projections based on different levels of global emissions. He mentions vulnerability models that analyze the potential impacts of rising temperatures on various systems. Scafetta suggests that if temperatures rise above two degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, natural ecosystems, water security, and coastal communities may suffer. He highlights the need to ensure the accuracy and trustworthiness of these models before taking drastic actions.

Summary #125, 7/14/23: Meredith Angwin, the author of the book "Shorting the Grid," discusses her background in physical chemistry and her work in the utilities industry. She explains her involvement with geothermal power plants and the challenges associated with corrosion in the geothermal industry. Angwin also highlights her experience in the nuclear industry and the impact of policy decisions on the operation of the physical grid.

Summary #124, 7/6/23: Ivor Cummins discusses his journey from a biochemical engineer to a proponent of questioning mainstream health narratives. He delves into the concept of mass formation and how it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the psychological factors that contribute to mass hysteria. Cummins also explores the control and censorship in China, as well as the corruption among key leaders and the role of central banks.

Summary #123, 7/4/23: Ralph Schoellhammer discusses various topics related to the climate change debate and the popular uprising against the elites. He explores issues such as the lack of open dialogue, the consequences of abrupt fossil fuel elimination, the motivations behind climate activism, and the tactics used by elites to push their agenda.

Summary #122, 7/3/23: Tammy Nemeth, a historian and oil and gas expert, discusses the movement towards environmental social governance (ESG) and the new global standards for ESG financial disclosures. These standards could redirect investment away from hydrocarbon companies and towards renewable energy.

Summary #121, 6/29/23: Geologist James E. Kamis explains how geological forces play a significant role in climate and climate-related events, shedding light on why these impacts are often overlooked by climate scientists and the media. He discusses the challenges of studying underwater geological features due to the remoteness and inadequate mapping of the oceans, the lack of monitoring resulting in limited understanding of ocean floor features, and the interpretational bias that hinders recognition of geological influences.

Summary #120, 6/28/23: Gordon Tomb, a senior advisor for the CO2 Coalition, discusses the threat of the Net Zero proposal to grid reliability and our way of life. He argues that there is no climate emergency and that the burning of fossil fuels and CO2 emissions will not cause catastrophic warming. Tomb references reports and articles suggesting that achieving net zero emissions is technically impossible and warns against the over-reliance on renewables due to their unreliability during extreme weather conditions. He also highlights public skepticism towards net zero and the importance of preserving grid reliability.

Summary #119, 6/21/23: Irina Slav challenges the dominant narrative of the green energy transition in this video discussion. She raises concerns about the reality of subsidies for wind and solar projects, the mismatch between promised green jobs and actual employment opportunities, and the potential environmental destruction that could come with transitioning to alternative energy sources. Slav also discusses issues regarding the recycling of solar panels and the ethical dilemmas involved in copper mining.

Summary #118, 6/20/23: Lois Perry, founder of CAR26, discusses her organization's promotion of climate realism and skepticism about the role of CO2 in climate change. Perry shares her collaboration with the Heartland Institute, and mentions her stance on nuclear power and the negative impact of net zero movements. She also highlights the authoritarian measures being put in place by the UK government, and the unfairness of low-traffic neighborhoods.

Summary #117, 6/19/23: Samuel Furfari, a former EU government official and energy expert, denounces the push towards energy insecurity, which he believes is being driven by a socialist agenda. Furfari cites examples such as the increasing emphasis on "social justice" in relation to climate change and the reshaping of the concept of saving the planet with the concept of "degrowth" in order to penalize the market economy and oil companies.

Summary #116, 6/14/23: Simon Elmer discusses the rise of environmental fundamentalism, which he describes as a new strategy of Western imperialism that is being implemented through the global biosecurity state, a nexus of unelected technocracies, treaties, agendas, regulations, programs, technologies, and ideologies that justify responding to multiple manufactured crises, including the environmental crisis. Elmer argues that the economics of fear is driving the implementation of the global biosecurity state, and its replacement with equally fundamentalist environmental measures.

Summary #115, 6/13/23: David Blackmon discusses various energy-related topics, including the potential harm that wind projects could cause to whale populations, the practicality of implementing the Green New Deal proposed by AOC, and the aftermath of the winter storm in Texas that caused blackouts and power outages in 2021.

Summary #114, 6/12/23: Energy expert Roger Pielke Jr. discusses the need for a diverse portfolio of energy technologies and a backstop technology to ensure a functioning grid, emphasizing that policymakers must diversify energy choices, improve energy technologies, and smartly use policies to accelerate decarbonization.

Summary #113, 6/11/23: Yong Zhong (Yong Tuition) explains the concept of climate stability and argues that it is crucial to understand why the Earth's surface temperature has been so stable. He talks about the "equilibriumization" process, which is the Earth's continuous efforts to restore local and global thermal equilibrium and adapt to perturbations.

Summary #112, 6/6/23: Author Carol Roth discusses the World Economic Forum's prediction that "you will own nothing and you'll be happy." Roth asserts that ownership of assets is the foundation of wealth and that the goal of non-ownership champions is to make it a subscription or service that people are trained to accept. She also discusses the lack of understanding regarding ESG and social credit and their potential impact on human flourishing.

Summary #111, 6/2/23: Tracy Shuchart, an expert in energy and materials industries, discusses various topics related to energy, climate, and freedom in a conversation with Tom Nelson. She notes the fall of natural gas prices in Europe, the potential of Ukraine shutting down gas pipelines, the limitations of battery storage technology, and the challenges faced by the hydrocarbon industry due to climate policy demonization. Shuchart argues for reliable power sources and criticizes extreme climate policies that ignore practicality.

Summary #110, 6/1/23: Retired chemical engineer Soren Hansen argues that wind and solar energy are not the ideal form of power to meet energy demands. Hansen explains that while wind and solar power generation can match total consumption over a year, it cannot replace traditional power plants entirely due to the variability of energy production and its inability to match consumption minute by minute or hour by hour.

Summary #109, 5/30/23: Toby Mack emphasizes the need for reform in the permitting process for building and maintaining energy infrastructure like pipelines and power systems. He notes that anti-fossil fuel environmentalists delay projects until the threshold of economical feasibility collapses and the government has recognized the need to reform the permitting system to shorten review times. However, the most critical reform is judicial reform to limit challenges and lawsuits against permits issued for projects

Summary #108, 5/24/23: Tony Thomas, a journalist, discusses the media’s unreliable reporting on climate change due to the influence of third-party institutions. He explains that these organizations incentivize journalists to write net-zero and alarmist lines, while warning them to stay away from skeptic material. Thomas reveals the Climate Council’s control over media narratives and local governments in Australia.

Summary #107, 5/23/23: Kurt Streutker..argues that it is not only carbon dioxide but other factors such as clouds, solar cycles, and anthropogenic activities that influence climate change. Streutker criticizes the media and politicians for spreading misinformation about climate change.

Summary #106, 5/18/23: Climate skeptic Marc Morano discusses the Great Reset, a vision espoused by the World Economic Forum that aims to create a world where businesses must answer to a progressive social agenda rather than shareholders, creating a neo-feudalistic society where the wealthiest people and corporations hold the power. Morano warns that the Great Reset has led to the intentional collapse of various sectors, including the energy, food, transportation, free speech, property ownership, and financial systems and has transferred wealth from the poor and middle class to the wealthy. Slides here.

Summary #105, 5/16/23: Andy May discusses the flaws in climate models and the biased nature of the latest IPCC report in this video. He argues that the models do not account for natural variability and that natural climate change is much larger than initially thought…He suggests that the comments to the IPCC reports should be made public for transparency and that the IPCC needs to reform or give up. Slides here.

Summary #104, 5/15/23: B.F. Randall is a strong advocate for fission nuclear energy as the best way to meet the world's energy needs. He argues that nuclear power is far more efficient than wind and solar energy, and it releases six orders of magnitude more energy than combustion. Randall discusses the potential of nuclear power as a transformative source of energy that can make us more efficient by producing more with fewer inputs.

Summary #103, 5/14/23: Harry Decker expresses his skepticism towards climate change and its impact on Arizona. He believes that biased reporting by the mainstream media outlets has led people to overlook the other side of the story. Decker also points out that Arizona's water scarcity is due to over-usage for residential and recreational purposes, population growth, and urbanization rather than climate change.

Summary #102, 5/11/23: Energy economist and commodity trader Lars Schernikau discusses the challenges facing the world due to energy poverty and increasing demand for energy, particularly in developing countries. Schernikau argues that while renewables like wind and solar are being touted as the solution to energy production, they are far less efficient and more expensive than nuclear or fossil fuels. Slides here.

Summary #101, 5/9/23: Iain Davis discusses the concept of sustainable development and the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. He highlights the financial transformation needed to achieve these goals and the financialization of nature, which creates new markets for the trading and bartering of natural resources. Slides here.

Summary #100, 5/2/23: Robert Zubrin, a nuclear engineer, argues in his book "The Case for Nukes" that the world needs to adopt more nuclear energy to combat poverty and promote a positive future. He believes that carbon emissions are not at a crisis level, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions by making fuel less affordable are unethical and impractical.

Summary #99, 4/23/23: Martin Durkin discusses his new film on climate science and politics, exploring the manipulation of data, the failure of models, and the misrepresentation of models as facts. He expresses his desire to receive anecdotes and whistleblowers from individuals in various areas who have experienced censorship of skepticism on the topic, not just from scientists, but also from individuals in the media, universities, schools, and politics.

Summary #98, 4/20/23: Physicist Tom Shula presents a unique perspective on climate change by questioning the assumptions behind the greenhouse effect. He believes that the role of radiation in heat transport has been overestimated, and instead suggests that the contributions of conduction and convection must be considered. Shula's use of a Pirani gauge demonstrates that radiation accounts for less than one percent of heat transport at pressures relevant to the lower atmosphere, suggesting that the greenhouse effect may not represent reality.

Summary #97, 4/18/23: David Dilley, a meteorologist and climatologist, discusses the signals that global cooling is beginning. He explains that global cooling starts at the poles and that the Arctic had the coldest spring and summer on record in 2022. Dilley also talks about carbon dioxide and how levels estimated in ice cores have been underestimated by about 25 percent, leading to the mistaken belief that current carbon dioxide levels are entirely caused by fossil fuels.

Summary #96, 4/17/23: John Parmentola discusses the Earth's motions and how they affect the climate, specifically the Holocene Warm Period Termination. He explains how Milutin Milanković's theory should be considered a hypothesis and how scientists use the scientific method to validate hypotheses. Parmentola also discusses paleoclimate data and how it can be used to draw general conclusions about the Earth's past climate.

Summary #95, 4/13/23: Former Reuters journalist and climate realist Neil Winton discusses his issues with climate change reporting and the limitations of electric cars in the Tom Nelson Podcast #95. Winton criticizes the mainstream media's unbalanced reporting and lack of proof for many assumptions about the link between human-made carbon dioxide and climate change.

Summary #94, 4/12/23: Clive Best shares his background in physics and his work in nuclear fusion, weather data, and climate change. He discusses the politicization of science in the IPCC and the importance of understanding the Earth's unique atmosphere and CO2's greenhouse effect. Best explains the logarithmic radiated-forcing curve and the complicated workings of CO2's greenhouse effect, emphasizing the necessity of understanding the quantum lines of emission from CO2.

Summary #93, 4/10/23: Yong Zhong (Yong Tuition), a physicist, discusses various flaws in the IPCC CO2 narrative in Tom Nelson's Pod #93. Zhong critiques the use of logarithmic curves, feedback factors, distribution sensitivity, and the assumption that CO2 can absorb over 30% of terrestrial radiation. He also analyses the limitations of instruments, experimental conditions, and measuring variables such as the vertical distribution of CO2.

Summary #92, 4/6/23: Richard Welch, a former oil and gas industry veteran, discusses his efforts to eliminate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices in Texas banks because they affect companies that rely on carbon assets, causing possible trillions of dollars in bailouts in the future. Welch authored a bill that requires Texas banks to disclose their ESG practices, which would uncover discrimination based on carbon assets and hold ESG rating companies accountable for charging higher interest rates on loans.

Summary #91, 4/5/23: Energy expert Robert Bryce warns against the dangerous policy of relying solely on the electric grid, citing the blackouts of 2021 in Texas as an example of the grid's shaky reliability. He argues that there was overinvestment in renewables and underinvestment in reliable forms of generation, leading to shortages in gas and ultimately in power.

Summary #90, 4/4/23: Ross Clark questions the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of the UK government's commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050 in his book “Not Zero.” Clark argues that the technologies needed to reach this goal have not yet been invented or scaled up to commercial forms, making it a “hostage to fortune.”

Summary #89, 3/31/23: Maaneli Derakhshani, a theoretical physicist and postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University, compares Enzo warming to CO2 greenhouse warming and presents evidence for the dominance of Enzo warming in the past half-century. He argues that the direct warming from CO2 is too small to account for the observed warming and that the IPCC assumes net positive feedbacks from water vapor and clouds to amplify warming from CO2 using computer models, but clouds remain the largest contribution to overall uncertainty in climate feedbacks and climate models.

Summary #88, 3/29/23: Alexander Pohl, a former sustainable finance and banking professional, discusses the corruption present in the green transition, with wind power being a particular example. He explains how wind farms make losses and are financially engineered to offshore cash to tax havens, and he speaks about his attempts to expose this information to the media, including The Guardian, who stopped responding when he exposed this green fraud.

Summary #87, 3/27/23: Energy reporter Kevin Killough discussed his passion for providing objective reporting on energy and his frustration at the lack of objectivity from journalists and politicians. He emphasized the need for specific journalism that gives a platform to all sides of the energy debate. His Cowboy State Daily aims to be an unbiased source of information on energy, with stories focused on Wyoming and prioritizing a Wyoming audience.

Summary #86, 3/23/23: Science and technology historian Jacob Nordangård discusses the history of climate policy and the motivations behind the involvement of influential actors such as the Rockefeller Foundation and the German Monist Fund in funding climate science. He also talks about the United Nations' plans to digitize and measure people's carbon emissions to manage climate change, which he believes is a way for them to control people.

Summary #85, 3/21/23: Ed Calabrese discusses the Linear Non-Threshold (LNT) model of radiation and its history in this video.

Summary #84, 3/21/23: Simon Smith, CEO of tech startup Excalibur, discusses various topics in this video, including their free audio platform that allows creators to sell their content as an NFT, his skepticism towards climate change and the need to question scientific results, the potential of startups to create eco-friendly technology, his support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and the benefits of using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to put the control of media assets back in the hands of the people.

Summary #83, 3/16/23: Tom Moser, retired NASA engineer and founding member of The Right Climate Stuff, discusses his experience working on various NASA projects, such as the space shuttle and the Apollo mission. He emphasizes the importance of looking at real data in scientific analysis and verification, and contrasts this with the current state of climate change modeling, which he considers to be based more on mathematical models than empirical data.

Summary #82, 3/14/23: Rupert Darwall argues that the climate change movement was the result of the anesthetization of geopolitics following the end of the Cold War. The speaker suggests that Sweden's promotion of acid rain and global warming scares was the result of their Social Democrats' support for an independent energy source through a nuclear power program, aimed at reducing the country's reliance on imported energy and lack of coal.

Summary #81, 3/13/23: Maaneli Derakhshani, a theoretical physicist and postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University, discusses the El Nino Southern oscillation (ENSO) and its impact on global warming. ENSO refers to two episodes: the warming El Nino and the cooling La Nina, which occur due to variations in air pressure patterns between Australia and Tahiti, leading to changes in ocean temperatures in Central and East Pacific Ocean.

Summary #80, 3/10/23: Richard E. Klein, an engineer and former professor, puts forward his hypothesis about the causation of ice ages in this video. He argues that, rather than being driven by external factors, ice ages are internally generated mechanisms within Earth's climate system.

Summary #79, 3/7/23: Willie Soon challenges the claims made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) regarding global warming. Soon argues that the IPCC's statements regarding the increase in global land surface temperatures and the negligible impact of non-climatic factors on thermometer readings are flawed.

Summary #78, 3/4/23: PhD author Markus Ott challenges the premises of the man-made global warming theory, stating that the increasing concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere are not solely caused by human activities and that there is no dangerous atmospheric greenhouse effect.

Summary #77 part 2, 3/2/23: Judith Curry discusses her experiences with cancel culture and being labeled a "denier" for her skepticism on climate change during the climate-gate scandal. She talks about difficulties in finding employment due to this reputation and ultimately deciding to retire and focus on her company.

Summary #77 part 1, 3/2/23: Dr. Judith Curry provides an overview of her book, "Climate Uncertainty and Risk," which addresses the lack of consensus among climate scientists on crucial issues such as the human contribution to climate change and the potential dangers of warming.

Summary #76, 2/14/23: John McLean provides context for the establishment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He questions the precautionary principle adopted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) when it comes to environmental threats and highlights its problematic nature when the science behind it is incorrect or disputed. McLean also discusses several issues that the UNEP became involved with, including acid rain and DDT, and how their demands were ultimately questionable and costly.

Summary #75, 2/13/23: A heated debate between the two speakers (Kutney and Johnson) about the use of quotes and context in climate change discussions, the variation in temperature and how it is reported, the importance of credentials, the funding and validity of climate change research, the ethics of personal attacks, the significance of the 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius temperature increase, and the targets set by politicians for climate change

Summary #74, 2/10/23: Robert Ian Holmes, a climate science PhD holder, discusses the importance of considering climate cycles in analyzing climate change data in an interview with Tom Nelson. He highlights various climate cycles…and emphasizes the potential roles of cosmic rays and clouds in climate change.

Summary #73, 2/8/23: Einar R. Bordewich, a Norwegian engineer with a background in astrophysics, discusses the climate realism movement in Norway and corruption within the education system…

Summary #72, 2/6/23: Wallace Manheimer, a research scientist at the Naval Research Laboratories in Washington DC, challenges the idea of a climate crisis by citing historical evidence and data that shows a pattern of warm and cold periods over the last 10,000 years. He expresses concern about the panic over climate change and its impact on children…

Summary #71, 2/2/23: Ralph Ellis explains his research that suggests ice sheet albedo, rather than CO2, modulates ice ages. He argues that while there is a correlation between temperature and CO2, it's not a causal link, as CO2 levels have lagged behind temperature changes. The primary feedback agent of interglacials and ice ages appears to be the reflectivity of the ice sheets, which is affected by dust settling on them.

Summary #70, 1/31/23: Javier Vinós outlines his perspective on climate change in this video, expressing his belief that while the correlation between CO2 levels and global temperature has been consistently rising over time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) theory is incomplete and flawed. To find the complete picture surrounding climate change, a search for natural climate change is necessary.

Summary #69, 1/30/23: The "Critical Sway" podcast explores a criminal investigator's perspective on the climate change narrative. While not scientifically credentialed, the speaker believes his experience in studying human behavior and understanding incentives provides an alternative view for those put off by complexity.

Summary #68, 1/27/23: Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a climate realist, believes that social media has played a significant role in the attention he has received for advocating against climate catastrophism. He discussed the negative effects of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies on academia and expressed his concerns about DEI within the IPCC, which he believes undermines scientific merit.

Summary #67, 1/25/23: Journalist Donna Laframboise exposes the lack of accountability and transparency within the intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC), particularly in its production of scientific reports on climate change. Laframboise found that the IPCC was run by bureaucrats rather than scientists and exposed conflicts of interest among lead authors who had links to green organizations.

Summary #66, 1/24/23: Dale Johnson, a climate change skeptic, discusses his experience with ClimateGate, emphasizing the corruption, deceit and manipulation involved in the top climate science institutes worldwide. He explains how climate change scientists refuse to accept evidence from skeptics or deniers, making it difficult to convince people who are heavily invested in the climate change narrative.

Summary #65, 1/20/23: Chris Morrison, a journalist with a background in investigative journalism, discusses his perspective on the climate change debate in this video. He notes the bias in mainstream media reporting on climate change and the similarities between the coverage of the topic and the Lloyd's crisis, emphasizing the importance of questioning everything.

Summary #64, 1/18/23: David Dilley, a meteorologist with over 50 years of experience, presents evidence that the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide is mostly natural and not causing global warming. He discusses errors in measuring carbon dioxide levels, shows evidence that carbon dioxide levels have remained relatively stable over the past 500,000 and 800,000 years, and argues that recent increases in carbon dioxide levels are mostly natural.

Summary #63, 1/17/23: Senator Malcolm Roberts, an Australian politician, challenges the claims of the climate change movement. His research and engineering background led him to believe that carbon dioxide is not a dangerous gas and that climate alarmism is a pretext for controlling people and the energy supply. Roberts criticizes the destructive impact of climate alarmism on people's mental health and the environment.

Summary #62, 1/13/23: David Legates, a climate skeptic who worked in government and academia, discusses his experiences with the climate change community. He believes that both Republicans and Democrats are on board with climate alarmism due to financial interests and partisan politics. He argues that many organizations, including the IPCC, are biased towards climate alarmists and do not reflect the true science.

Summary #61, 1/11/23: Author Kyle DeVries discusses various issues related to climate change. DeVries contends that while climate change is a real issue, spending trillions of dollars on combating it is not feasible for the world's economy. He argues that the environmental discourse is being used by socialist and progressive movements to outlaw capitalism and control society.

Summary #60, 1/10/23: Linnea Lueken, a research fellow at the Heartland Institute, discusses her experiences as a climate skeptic. Lueken recalls being taught climate change as an indisputable truth in high school and college courses, with little room for opposing views.

Summary #59, 1/9/23: Physicist Howard Hayden discusses the IPCC's lack of application of the Stefan-Boltzmann law to their climate models in this video. He explains that the IPCC focuses on a multiplying factor, which has caused confusion and led to a multi-billion dollar climate crisis industry.

Summary #58, 12/31/22: Professor Gerald Pollack believes that understanding weather begins with understanding water. He describes his concept of "fourth phase" or easy water, which has a structure that resembles a battery with negative charges in the EZ and positive charges beyond it. He explains how this potential energy plays a crucial role in the water cycle, making it profoundly significant for weather.

Summary, 2022 year-end highlight clips: The Tom Nelson podcast, 2022 year-end highlight clips, covers a variety of topics related to climate change, including carbon dioxide emissions, climate models, renewable energy, and the politicization of climate science. The speakers express skepticism towards the mainstream media and the green agenda, and suggest that the current warming trend is natural.

Summary #57, 12/26/22: Jusper Machogu, a climate skeptic from Kenya, emphasizes the need for cheap, reliable, and plentiful energy in Africa, which currently suffers from energy poverty, poverty, hunger, and corruption. He cites how Africa has a population of nearly a fifth of the world but uses less than 4% of global electricity, and highlights the issues related to lack of access to electricity and clean cooking in the continent.

Summary #56, 12/23/22: William van Wijngaarden, a professor of physics, presents his perspectives on climate change, clarifying various factors that attribute to the fluctuations in CO2 concentration, temperature, global warming, and its impact on nature. He explains how the graphical representation of CO2 concentration and temperature fails to depict the real causal relationship between them.

Summary #55, 12/21/22: Terry Gannon, a climate skeptical scientist, discusses in this video the attack on science and higher education and the need to keep science unsettled, particularly in discussing climate change. He highlights the importance of reproducibility, the lack of merit and quality in the field of science, and the dangers of subordinating merit and knowledge to a narrative.

Summary #54, 12/15/22: Jerome Corsi, author and podcast host, believes in abiotic oil, which is the concept that oil is not derived from ancient organic matter, but is created synthetically in the mantle of the Earth…Corsi also discredits the notion that carbon dioxide is poisonous to the environment

Summary #53, 12/13/22: William M. Briggs is a statistician who speaks about his experiences as a dissonant scientist and his skepticism of climate change and global warming. He criticizes climate change as a nonsensical and meaningless term that refers to anything bad that happens and argues that if global climate models cannot beat persistence in making predictions, then they should not be used.

Summary #52, 12/8/22: James McGinn discusses his theory of storm theory and convection and challenges the current model of storm formation based on buoyancy, proposing that something else is going on in the atmosphere. He explains how the surface tension properties of water allow for the formation of natural plasma in the atmosphere, leading to the creation of microdroplets of water that can spin and elongate into polymers of water.

Summary #51, 12/6/22: Julie Kelly, political commentator and author, discusses the unrealistic nature of the climate left's agenda and its consequences on the economy. She notes that big businesses, which have been advancing the climate agenda, are now having to suffer the fallout. Kelly points out the hypocrisy of climate activists who promote policies that lead to skyrocketing fuel and food prices, and restrictions on air travel and meat consumption.

Summary #50, 12/6/22: Kevin Kirchman, a mechanical and aerospace engineer, challenges the theory of global warming and the greenhouse gas theory in this video.

Summary #49, 11/30/22: Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot and a climate skeptic, discusses the evolution of the climate change debate and how it has shifted towards the Great Reset, a move towards authoritarian rule in the West similar to China's rule. He describes how emergency powers are being used to enforce restrictions, such as odd-even gas days, airline travel restrictions, and closing gas stations. Morano also talks about the bypassing of democracy through corporate-government collusion…

Summary #48, 11/29/22: Physicist Carl-Otto Weiss argues in his YouTube video that the Earth's climate is determined primarily by three natural cycles of solar origin, with CO2 playing only a minor role. He refutes three official claims about CO2 put forth by mainstream propaganda and presents evidence to show that natural causes are responsible for the Earth's temperature increase.

Summary #47, 11/28/22: Denis de Bernardy argues that topsoil loss, not just burning fossil fuels, contributes significantly to the rise in CO2 levels. He discusses the flaws of conservation efforts that focus on creating hunting reserves and tourist parks, leading to problems with soil loss and class corruption.

Summary #46, 11/24/22: John Robson, executive director of the Climate Discussion Nexus, is critical of climate science and the way it has been used to silence dissenters. He argues that the hostility towards climate skeptics is not scientifically justified, and there are flaws in the mathematical modeling used to support the theory that CO2 drives temperature.

Summary #45, 11/22/22: Christopher Essex, a professor and applied mathematician, discusses the challenges of computing climate and the problems with conventional terminology used in climate science. He argues that models cannot accurately represent climate due to the finite representation of computer systems and the lack of general solutions for nonlinear differential equations.

Summary #44, 11/21/22: Physicist Henrik Svensmark discusses his research on the relationship between solar activity, cosmic rays, aerosols, and cloud formation and its impact on Earth's climate. He notes the challenges of obtaining funding for research in this area due to politicization of global warming and its associated CO2 theory.

Summary #43, 11/18/22: Indur Goklany argues against the idea that anything bad is happening due to climate change, stating that adaptations and technological changes are often not taken into account in climate change scenarios, leading to potentially overblown impacts. He suggests focusing on existing, urgent problems that are worsened by climate change through a strategy he calls "focused adaptation."

Summary #42, 11/14/22: Valentina Zharkova, a specialist in solar and plasma physics, discusses her research on sunspots, solar activity and magnetic fields and makes predictions about global warming. Her team used automated feature extraction to detect sunspots and the team used this to accurately predict solar activity for the upcoming cycles. Zharkova argues that global warming will no longer be a top concern due to an upcoming Grand Solar Minimum…

Summary #41, 11/10/22: John Droz, a scientist advocating for citizens' rights and defender of science, discusses the systematic attack on science and the importance of educating the public on science and critical thinking. He emphasizes the difference between genuine science and political science and argues that the ultimate fight in society is between them.

Summary #40, 11/7/22: Ecologist Jim Steele argues that climate change predictions based solely on atmospheric chemistry fail to consider the complexities of ecosystems, and carbon dioxide plays a minor role in the overall ecosystem, resulting in benefits such as increased growth and warming. Steele suggests that bad analyses produce bad remedies, leading to misguided solutions and poor decision-making.

Summary #39, 11/2/22: Russell Cook, an ordinary citizen with no climate science or formal science expertise, criticizes the mainstream media's failure to report all sides of the global warming issue. Cook suggests that citizens have a right to question authority and emphasizes the importance of asking questions to gain a better understanding of the issue. He questions the absence of skeptical climate scientists on news channels…

Summary #38, 11/1/22: Michael Connolly discusses his new empirical findings regarding the Earth's atmosphere and how it challenges current narratives about atmospheric behavior and climate change. His research, published in peer-reviewed journals, is based on high-resolution data collected by radiosondes, weather balloons equipped with sensors that take readings every second, providing accurate data about temperature, pressure, wind direction, and water vapor in the atmosphere.

Summary #37, 10/27/22: Hugo Kruger, a structural engineer with a background in nuclear energy, oil and gas industries, and renewables, discusses various topics related to energy transitions, resources, renewable energy, and climate change in this podcast. He advocates for nuclear energy in the energy transition and questions the practicality of electric vehicles and a hydrogen transition.

Summary #36, 10/27/22: Ronan Connolly, an independent scientist, discusses his research on climate change, which goes against the conclusions of the UN Intergovernmental Panel and climate change reports. He explains the difficulties his team faced in publishing their findings and the biases in temperature data collection, including urbanization and the impact of trees.

Summary #35, 10/25/22: Retired professional geophysicist, Lennert den Boer, claims that man-made climate change is a "fraud of epic proportions" that is being used to subvert, discredit and corrupt science. He suggests that ideologies and slogans promoting this agenda are crude attempts at manipulating people, and highlights the importance of skepticism and debate in science. Slides here.

Summary #34, 10/24/22: Andy May argues that the Earth's climate system is complex, and there is a lack of a proper theory in modern climatology to describe its fundamental features. He claims that the current CO2-driven climate models of the IPCC are inadequate, and we need to look to the planet's past climate history to understand how the Earth's climate system works.

Summary #33, 10/20/22: Former Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore discusses the many benefits of CO2 for plant and animal life on Earth, arguing that it is entirely beneficial. Moore highlights the importance of fire, shelter, and clothing in allowing humans to adapt to different climates, noting that the temperature range most conducive to life is that which is free of frost, making tropical areas the most diverse.

Summary #32, 10/19/22: Former British MP Lembit Opik shared his perspective on climate change, arguing that policy decisions are self-harming and that humans have a small impact on global warming. Opik criticized UK government policies and energy regulations, calling for the country to use its own resources instead of importing oil.

Summary #31, 10/18/22: Engineer Michael Kelly discusses the challenges and limitations of achieving a net-zero future in the UK. He notes the high costs associated with retrofitting buildings and upgrading the electrical grid, and highlights the enormous amount of materials required for renewable energy technologies. He also suggests that the rush towards net-zero could decrease living standards, and recommends a more realistic, adaptive approach.

Summary #30, 10/17/22: Ross McKitrick, a researcher of climate change and economics, discusses the controversy surrounding the hockey stick graph, errors in paleoclimate data, and challenges in measuring temperature on the Earth's surface. He argues that there is a confirmation bias in the paleoclimate field, with researchers striving for publications in top journals and attention from the IPCC reports. McKitrick suggests that there is a need for more rigorous testing and validation in the field

Summary #29, 10/14/22: Dr. Willie Soon talks about his frustration with the demonization of carbon dioxide and the politics surrounding climate science. He emphasizes the complexity of the climate system and the weak foundation of its understanding…Dr. Soon discusses his research on the sun-earth orbital conditions.

Summary #28, 10/13/22: Gregory Wrightstone, a geologist and author of "Inconvenient Facts," discusses his findings that challenge the popular conception that climate change is harmful. He advocates for the many benefits of modest warming and increased CO2 that has led to thriving ecosystems and improved human conditions.

Summary #27, 10/12/22: Vijay Jayaraj, an environmentalist, shares his journey towards climate realism and defending energy rights for people in developing countries. He highlights the issue of energy poverty, particularly in India, where power outages are common, and some families cannot afford to pay their monthly energy bills. Jayaraj emphasizes the importance of reliable and affordable energy sources…

Summary #26, 10/12/22: Meteorologist Joe Bastardi shares his experience working for AccuWeather and his passion for weather forecasting as a gift from God. He believes that politics should not interfere with meteorology, and that the pursuit of truth trumps everything. Bastardi argues that while climate change is real, it is difficult to determine how much of it is due to human activity versus natural cycles.

Summary #25, 10/10/22: Michelle Stirling, the communications manager for Friends of Science Society, discusses the organization's efforts to push back against the narrative of a 97% consensus on climate change through a report titled "97% Consensus: No Global Warming Math Myths and Social Proofs." They faced backlash when advertising the report in newspapers and social media..

Summary #24, 10/7/22: Kenneth P. Green, an expert reviewer of the IPCC, discusses the organization and their approach towards climate change and the environment. He believes that the issue of climate change has morphed into a socialist amoeba, where various issues such as conservation and protection of rivers are traded off against each other.

Summary #23, 10/6/22: Zuzana Janosova Den Boer discusses the process by which free democratic countries can become totalitarian, detailing the four stages of polarization, demoralization, destabilization, and revolution. She notes that dictators hide under different political parties and use deception to achieve their goals, and stresses the importance of paying attention to politicians' actions rather than their words.

Summary #22, 10/5/22: Martin Durkin, director of "The Great Global Warming Swindle," discusses the difficulties he faced after the documentary aired and the possibility of updating it by crowdfunding it for free distribution. He also argues that the push for action on climate change is rooted in anti-capitalism and driven by a "new class" of elites who demand more government interventions and public funding. Durkin stresses the need to stand up for working-class people and convey simple arguments for individual freedom..

Summary #21, 10/4/22: Andrew Montford, also known as Bishop Hill, discusses his journey as a blogger and his work with the Global Warming Policy Foundation and Net Zero Watch in the UK, starting with his skepticism towards the climate change theory and his interest in Steve McIntyre's investigation into Michael Mann's hockey stick graph. He highlights the flaws in the peer review process and institutional science, as evidenced by the IPCC's defense of the hockey stick graph despite being proven false.

Summary #20, 9/23/22: Lois Perry, director of car26.org, a UK-based climate skeptic group, discusses various topics related to climate change in this YouTube video. Perry talks about media coverage of climate change, the UK government's stance on climate change and fracking, public opinion on Net Zero, the role of CO2 in global warming, and skepticism towards renewable energy subsidies.

Summary #19, 9/22/22: Richard Lindzen, a Professor Emeritus at MIT, shares his insight on climate science and its flaws. He notes that a narrative was introduced into climate science despite questionable assumptions and idiocy, and climate scientists use methods to create a warming metric that does not match data.

Summary #18, 9/21/22: Will Happer, a prominent climate change skeptic, discusses how demonizing carbon dioxide is "the craziest thing he ever heard." He goes on to say that the CO2 levels fluctuate a lot and that the High Altitude Observatory is "particularly good" at measuring CO2 levels.

Summary #17, 9/16/22, Godfrey Bloom, former Member of the European Parliament, discusses his skepticism about the climate change narrative, which he believes is politically driven and has gained traction in the mainstream media despite being based on fake news. He highlights the lack of critical thinking and scientific evidence behind the belief in the climate emergency and notes the importance of educating the artisan class, who have a greater understanding of the issue than the middle class

Summary #16, 9/13/22: Ronald Stein, an expert in energy and fossil fuels, advocates for the continued use of fossil fuels over renewable energy sources. Stein argues that crude oil derivatives are used in nearly every product in our daily lives and that trying to replace fossil fuels entirely would be more dangerous than the additional warming caused by burning them

Summary #15, 9/11/22: Brian Catt emphasizes the importance of energy for prosperity and criticizes climate change legislation that aims to make energy more expensive, which would result in a reduction in progress made in the last century.

Summary #14, 9/8/22: Tom Nelson and “climate expert” Gerald Kutney discuss the impact of global warming on extreme weather events, with Kutney arguing that while extreme weather events are not solely caused by global warming, it contributes to their severity and frequency. The two also discuss the discrepancies in the IPCC's reports regarding the confidence level of extreme weather events, and the impact of global warming on colder regions.

Summary #13, 9/6/22: Tony Heller, a climate change skeptic, discusses how he became interested in climate change and what led him to call it a scam. He also discusses his methods of finding climate data, how propaganda is used to create panic around climate change, and issues facing the Colorado River.

Summary #12, 9/4/22: Douglas Pollock covers a number of issues with wind and solar power in this YouTube video. He explains that while renewable generation does have an impact on the cost of electricity, this is not just due to renewable generation; thermal generation efficiency and performance are also affected by renewable generation.

Summary #11, 9/2/22: Steven Milloy discusses his skepticism about climate change and criticizes the tactics used by environmentalists. He talks about his experience with a bogus survey on natural resource damages and highlights that bad weather does not prove a climate crisis. Milloy also criticizes the allocation of funds in the Inflation Reduction Act and expresses disappointment with the Supreme Court's ruling on CO2. He discusses extreme measures and ideologies of climate activists, challenges the feasibility of achieving net-zero emissions, and mentions the situation in Canada with armed climate police.

Summary #10, 8/30/22: In a three-hour video, Lord Christopher Monckton speaks out against the climate change narrative, warning of the anti-scientific approach taken by environmental groups and the use of reputational death to silence those who challenge the party line. Monckton also discusses the economic argument against net-zero and the consequences of the global shift to electric cars, including leaving the West at the mercy of China and Russia for the metals needed to make batteries.

Summary #9, 8/26/22: Peter Ridd, a physicist who worked on the Great Barrier Reef, discusses his background and provides evidence that the reef is not as damaged as many people believe. He notes that the Great Barrier Reef is sitting at record high coral cover, despite recent bleaching events, and that scientific institutions tend to focus on reporting coral death but are quieter when the reef thrives.

Summary #8, 8/25/22: Physicist and engineer Brian Catt questions the reliability of climate models and challenges the assumption that carbon dioxide is the sole cause of climate change. He argues that natural cycles cannot be discounted as a factor, citing evidence of past warm periods and the stability of the Earth's temperature due to the feedback mechanisms of the oceans.

Summary #7, 8/22/22: Doug Lightfoot examines the pros and cons of various sources of energy, stressing the importance of understanding that all fuels are not created equal. He emphasizes the safety of nuclear energy, noting that it is the safest way to generate large amounts of electricity and has a much lower fatality rate than other sources.

Summary #6, 8/19/22: Barry Woods, a climate skeptic, discusses the flaws in the climate change lobby regarding their ideologies and policies. He criticizes the green party's definition of environmental sustainability, the lack of scientific consensus on the climate crisis, and the impact of lobbying efforts by big philanthropic and billionaire foundations on climate policies.

Summary #5, 8/13/22: Polar bear expert Susan Crockford covers a variety of topics related to polar bears, including their historical population declines and recoveries, the impact of sea ice decline on their population, misconceptions about their behavior, the relationship between polar bears and grizzly bears, and the controversy surrounding the film footage of walruses falling off cliffs.

Summary #4, 8/11/22: Ben Pile discusses a range of issues relating to the green movement, including neocolonialism in environmentalism and the issue of unaccountable funding.

Summary #3, 8/2/22: Roger Tattersall, also known as "Tallbloke," discusses his background and experience with the climate debate, emphasizing the importance of understanding how science should be conducted and the dangers of bias.

Summary #2, 8/1/22: Chris Horner, an attorney and "Master of FOIA," discusses his experiences challenging climate change policies and advocating for transparency…He emphasizes the need for transparency and accuracy in policymaking and the importance of citizens' right to access public records through FOIA requests.”

Summary #1, 7/25/22: Chris Martz discusses the misconceptions around extreme weather and climate change. He asserts that there has been no increase in the frequency or severity of extreme weather events and provides data to support his claims.