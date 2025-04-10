The climate scam is imploding right now. Of course there are still plenty of remaining pockets of climate cultism, but the whole movement is crumbling.
It’s the most massive scientific fraud in human history, and it will take significant time to completely die, but make no mistake: It IS dying.
In no particular order, here are some updates on the climate scam implosion. Please keep scrolling.
“Huge: A powerful climate alliance of the World Economic Forum, major companies, the UN, and banks is “at an end“.
“Bill Gates is giving up on climate change…Breakthrough Energy, a joint venture between Bill Gates and a handful of other billionaires… is slashing much of its policy staff.”
NASA GISS funding “terminated”?: “New NASA Chief Will Wind Down Climate Alarm Shop“.
Delicious straight talk from U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin: “we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion“.
Wonderful straight talk from U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright: “𝑁𝑒𝑡 𝑧𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑏𝑦 2050 𝑖𝑠 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑛𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒“; he suggests climate change alarmism is “a quasi-cult religion”.
Remarkably, Just Stop Oil just announced “the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets“.
Shellenberger/Pielke Jr: “Climate change is going to fade from view like overpopulation did…Lack of protests over Trump’s action on energy shows how little anyone every really cared about global warming“.
One of the longest running climate cases, Juliana v. United States, just ended in rejection at the Supreme Court.
A climate startup that boasted a roster of celebrity backers and arranged carbon credits for Meta, Microsoft and other large companies just filed bankruptcy.
Blackrock chief Larry Fink mentioned “climate” a total of 29 times in his 2020 letter to CEOs, then ZERO times in his 2025 letter!
Michael Mann is now losing in court to Mark Steyn.
SEC Votes to End Defense of Climate Disclosure Rules.
New Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard failed to even mention “climate change” as a national security threat.
The warmist International Energy Agency just remembered that we need hydrocarbon fuels.
Greenpeace was just hit with a $667 million judgement.
Britain’s banks are quietly distancing themselves from Net Zero commitments.
Warmist Sabine Hossenfelder laments that “Everyone is Giving Up On Climate Goals…global businesses are done pretending they care about carbon neutrality.”
New Jersey’s massive lawsuit accusing the oil industry of causing climate change was dismissed with prejudice.
Google Is No Longer Claiming to Be Carbon Neutral.
The left “went from wanting EV mandates to now burning those same EV’s in the blink of a cultural eye”.
Indonesia casts doubt on Paris climate accord after Donald Trump’s exit.
Australian pension funds are backing away from climate pledges too.
Davos speaker specifically lists *climate* first as a cause that is “simply being gradually kind of marginalised“!
Bloomberg: “Years of Climate Action Demolished in Days“.
After lots of episodes guffawing at climate realists, The Climate Denier’s Playbook podcast went dark without explanation in Oct. 2024.
Facing increasing pushback, many warmist scientists have fled from X. NASA’s Gavin Schmidt is one example.
In recent months, lots of companies have been abandoning climate goals. Air New Zealand is one example.
Greta Thunberg’s last X “school strike” post was in Oct. 2024. This Fridays for Future social media feed hasn’t been updated for almost three years.
Last year Climate Nexus, a warmist organization which pushed climate hysteria for over a decade and had tens of employees, suddenly threw in the towel.
Just over a year ago, The Daily Kos ClimateDenierRoundup page, which spewed climate scam propaganda incessantly (2,200 posts!) for many years, abruptly stopped posting.
Joe Rogan, with his huge audience, was a full-on warmist in 2018 but now routinely scoffs at the climate scam.
“The Trump administration is canceling funding for the U.S. Global Change Research Program...potentially fatal blow to the National Climate Assessment.”
We have come a *long* way since Nancy Pelosi and Newt Gingrich sat down to endorse Al Gore’s climate scam in 2008!
After discovering so many massive, high-profile COVID lies in recent years, large numbers of people are asking themselves “What else are they lying about?”, and the answer is “just about everything”.
Elites tried for the Great Reset but they got a Great Awakening.
NIce and encouraging summary. It's going to take a lot more to kill off in Europe which is taking getting on for £100Billion pa in the taxes and subsidy scams directly, plus the climate industry QANGO/NGO phoney jobs. And all the main political parties passed the laws to impose carbon taxes and subsidies on us based on the total and knowing lies on the science facts of this phoney science, as regards climate and enrgy..
Mass Death Dies Hard, as the late Clive James wrote so well... https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2017/07/Clive-James.pdf
Thank for your hard work and positive news. I have reposted. Kindest Wishes Claire